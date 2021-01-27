New Yorker Electronics to distribute new Vishay Surface Mount Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the new Vishay Vitramon series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) with a lead (Pb)-bearing termination finish suitable for aerospace applications requiring tin whisker mitigation. Prior to this release, the option for lead (Pb)-bearing termination finishes was reserved for more expensive Hi-Rel devices. The VJ-32 Lead-Bearing Finish Series, available in 16V – 630V, provides designers with a cost-effective alternative for aerospace systems in which tin whiskers must be avoided but space-level reliability isn’t required.

Qualified according to AEC-Q200 to provide designers with Automotive Grade reliability, the new Vishay MLCC is used for power conditioning, signal coupling and decoupling, electronic noise filtering and remote sensing in such things as low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and other space, military, aerospace and avionics applications requiring tin whisker.

The device is available in CGO (NPO) and X7R Dielectric options. The COG (NPO) offers a capacitance range of 1pF to 15nF and a voltage range of 25VDC to 630VDC. Its dissipation factor is 0.1% maximum at 1.0 VRMS and 1 MHz for values greater than or equal to 1000pF and an aging rate of 0% maximum per decade. It has a temperature coefficient of capacitance (TCC) of 0ppm/°C ± 30ppm/°C from -55°C to +125°C.

The X7R Dielectric has a capacitance range of 120pF to 1μF, and a voltage range of 16VDC to 630VDC. Its dissipation factor at 16V at 25V ratings is 3.5% maximum at 1.0 VRMS and 1kHz and greater than 25V ratings are 2.5% maximum at 1.0VRMS and 1kHz.

Features & Benefits:

• Tin / lead termination finish – Minimum 4 % lead

• Available in 0402 to 1210 body size

• Two dielectrics

• High operating temperature

• Wet build process

• Reliable Noble Metal Electrode (NME) system

• AEC-Q200 qualified with PPAP available

• Custom combinations to meet specific need

Applications:

• Space / Low earth orbit satellites (LEO)

• Aerospace

• Avionic

• Military

As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Vitramon’s full line of Semiconductors and Passive Components.

