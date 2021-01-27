Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Major Growth Driving Factors and Comprehensive Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The neuroendoscopy devices market is expected to reach USD 203.9 million by 2025. The global market is set to witness a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period. Neuroendoscopy devices market is driven by factors such as rising number in cases of brain tumor and demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, increasing incidences of intraventricular haemorrhage and growth in cases of pituitary tumors are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. The market witnesses several opportunities in form of rising incidences of brain injury and neural surgeries combined with increase in minimally invasive procedures.

Key Players:

Braun Medical Inc.

Karl Storz

Olympus Corporation

Zeiss International

Stryker

Medtronic

Adeor Medical AG.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/neuroendoscopy-devices-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Endoscopy plays a crucial role in minimally invasive neurosurgery; and in fact, neuroendoscopy has undergone constant changes following the progress of rigid endoscopes, flexible and steerable fiberoscopes. Neuroendoscopic techniques enable neuro-surgeons to achieve intraventricular cystic lesions in a minimally invasive technique. Determining the operative morbidity and mortality by using conventional approaches to the lesions, endoscopic surgery offers a safer outcome owing to the direct inspection of cyst membrane and regularity in contents. Combining neuroendoscopy with neuronavigation, the inclination towards robotic technology leads further to the progress in intraventricular neuroendoscopy.

Surgery Type Outlook:

Intraventricular

Transcranial

Transnasal

Devices Type Outlook:

Rigid

Flexible

Application Outlook:

Hospitals

Medical Research Centers

Regional Outlook:

North American market is expected to lead the market growth in the forthcoming period followed by Europe. North America witnesses rising incidences of pituitary tumors that demand minimal invasive techniques for rapid recovery in patients. Favorable reimbursements, rising prevalence of cancer, and rise in investments is likely to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to untapped potential in the APAC sector and favorable opportunities in Japan, China, and India. In addition, healthcare insurance, rise in technological advancements and rise in healthcare expenditure is likely to contribute to the market growth. European market is expected to gain a moderate CAGR in the forthcoming period due to rising cases of premature births and improved healthcare infrastructure is likely to propel the market growth in the forthcoming period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark