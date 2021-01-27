Vascular Imaging Market – Top Driving Factors and Future Trends 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing aging population, and technological innovations has led to the wide application of vascular imaging, thus driving the growth of the market.

According to research report the global vascular imaging market is expected to reach $5.95 billion by 2022 from $4.35 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The vascular imaging market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Japan, and India. Increasing healthcare expenditure, increase in disposable incomes, and growing penetration of healthcare insurance are some factors propelling market growth in the Asian region.

Magnetic resonance imaging is expected to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into MRI, ultrasound, CT, nuclear imaging, and X-ray. The MRI segment is expected to dominate the global vascular imaging systems market in 2017.

The increasing use of MRI in vascular imaging (due to its minimally invasive nature and high efficacy) and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Coronary angiography is estimated to command the largest market share in 2017

Based on procedure, the vascular imaging market is segmented into coronary angiography, peripheral angiography, cerebral angiography, vascular ultrasound, microangiography, and other procedures. In 2017, coronary angiography segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market.

Increasing prevalence of CVDs and increasing geriatric population across the globe are major factors driving the growth this segment.

Key players in the vascular imaging market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), TERUMO Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Esaote SpA (Italy), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta (Japan), Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CorVascular Diagnostics LLC (U.S.), Evena Medical, Inc. (U.S.), LumedX Healthcare Technologies (U.S.), Xograph Healthcare (U.K.), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Novadaq Technologies Inc. (Canada), Omega Medical Imaging LLC. (U.S.), BK Ultrasound (U.S.), and Piur imaging GmbH (Austria).

