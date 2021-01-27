Patients Portal Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Patients Portal Market is anticipated to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024. A patient portal implies an online website that helps in maintaining all data of patients. Medical practitioners, patients, and pharmacists have access to this portal at any place and time. The factors that propel the growth of the market include surge in demand owing to ease in usage, developments in technology; which benefits the key market players in advancement their offerings, positive government funding procedures, and increasing demand for electronic health record (EHR).

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including Data security and privacy concerns and high cost of deployment and implementation. Patients Portal Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.94% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Patients Portal industry may be explored by type, delivery mode, end users, and geography. The market may be explored by type as Integrated Patient Portals, and Standalone Patient Portals. The “Integrated Patient Portals” segment led the Patients Portal Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to they offer a one-stop solution, and favored, cheaper, and hence high in demand. The market may be analyzed by delivery mode as Cloud-Based Delivery, and Web-Based Delivery. The “Web-Based Delivery” segment led the Patients Portal industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024.

The market could be explored based on end users as Pharmacies, Providers, Payers and Others may include Government Bodies, and Employer Groups. The “Providers” segment led the Patients Portal industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to governments’ initiatives to upgrade the care delivered to patients and curtail the soaring cost of healthcare among providers, increasing mandates for motivation programs for providers, and the rising necessity to improve the accessibility and affordability of healthcare facilities.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Patients Portal industry comprise Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Epic System Corporation company, GE Healthcare, Med fusion, CureMD, and McKesson Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Patient Portal Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

