U.S. Terrazzo Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2024

U.S. Terrazzo Market is predicted to reach USD 1.47 billion by 2024 owing to the rise in infrastructure that uses the new generation flooring system. Terrazzo flooring is the most versatile tiling options available in the market. It is prepared by combining marble, quartz, granite, or glass chips into a cement binder, terrazzo is cost-efficient, eye-catching and one of the strongest tiling products in the industry. The durable tiling material also has features like water-resistant, damage resistant, chip-free that can be re-finished and polished to a new look anytime.

Few driving factors of U.S. terrazzo industry include the development of new generation flooring systems, completely automatic concrete tile making, technological developments to design sustainable & customer centric designs and monitoring systems to improve distribution & contracting services. In addition, inclination towards customized flooring system designs and technology that plays an important role across the value chain boosts the U.S. terrazzo market in the coming years. From the raw material to end users, technological modernizations are supporting the upgraded services that helps in enabling an efficient customer service.

The prominent players in U.S. terrazzo industry comprise Doyle Dickerson Terrazzo, Inc., Klein & Company, Inc. Terrazzco, The Venice Art Terrazzo Co., Inc., EnviroGLAS Products, Inc., H.B. Fuller Construction Products, RBC Industries, Sherin Williams, David Allen Company, Key Resin Co. Terrazzo USA & Associates.

