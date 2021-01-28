The Jeep Will dominate the 2021 Year Models

Auburn Hills, Michigan, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — Right now, Jeep is the most successful brand under the FCA umbrella. Compared to other FCA brands such as RAM, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo, Jeep performs remarkably well.If the 2021 Grand Wagoneer and 2021 Jeep Wagoneer use the RAM 1500’s chassis, they will be more likely to use the same powertrain options. This is quite interesting as RAM currently offers several hybrid options, and it looks like new Jeep models will also be found. In 2016, then Jeep boss Mike Manley – now CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – said the upcoming Grand Wrangler would be introduced with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. And it seems to be true.

The venerable Jeep Grand Cherokee is seriously redesigning for the first time since 2010. This is not a rumor! This is happening. We have got some spy shots to prove it. Sadly, the spy shots don’t give much away as the factory camouflage performs rather well, hiding the fresh and upgraded Jeep SUV’s final design. Still, with camouflage, we can learn a lot.

For starters, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Update features a longer wheelbase and longer rear overhang, which increases passenger space and increases cargo space. The front end feels tactile at the end of the hood and is very protruding on the front grille, just like the classic J-Series gypsum. The classic seven-slot grille is also almost visible. On the back, the camo has done a fantastic job of essaying us – but we can still make thin taillights.

2021 will bring several cool things to the auto industry. One of them is the hybrid Jeep Wrangler, known as the Wrangler 4X4. Technology similar to that of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is rumored to be shared, offering 33 miles of power range on a single charge. The Wrangler could have two electric motors coupled to a 3.6-liter V6. It’s exciting, but there seems to be more to the new hybrid line than the Wrangler.

The Renegade and Compass variants are equipped with turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engines that powered the front wheels, with a pair of engines mounted on the rear axle. It has an all-wheel-drive platform with instant torque delivery that produces 240 horsepower. Now the Wrangler is significantly taller than those two models, so we’re expecting a different powertrain with more guts. A 3.6-liter V6 and a pair of engines seem like a reasonable guess.

The new hybrid models will be provided with the status of 4X4, but there will be no visual differences in the powertrain to save the charging port flap. However, there may be some useful upgrades in the interior to accommodate the new hybrid system. For example, a better infotainment system with a touch screen interface is likely to be introduced.

