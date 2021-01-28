Senpex Expanded Its Reach & Added New Locations For Delivery!

San Jose, CA, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — Senpex has come up with good news for customers. It has added new locations for offering you delivery services. Now, you can deliver anything hassle-free in California (Bay Area, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles), Washington, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Massachusetts. This company started in 2017 but in a very short span, it has made its name into popular brands and fulfilling every demand with the latest technologies.

Same-day delivery services are not possible unless the company is fully-fledged with the latest technologies; Senpex is clear with this fact and making the utmost use of Robots, Artificial Intelligence, and Drones for on-time delivery. Their robots are doing autonomous deliveries to make it easily possible to deliver anything, anytime. Once a drone or robot arrives, the user will receive a notification that the courier is at your doorstep. The best part is drones or robots can climb curbs, cross streets, travel at night or on holidays, and ensure to be at your place on time.

This local courier company was started by local entrepreneurs to serve the entire Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle-Tacoma, and Reno covering several industries from catering to retailers but now the list extended as more locations added into it. In the past few years, Senpex partnered with several new businesses including Leanfeast, Alexandersteakhouse, MealHi5, Verily, BSCI, Adverum, Healyx labz, and so forth.

The AI-powered dynamic routing software made it possible to deliver heavy or bulk orders on the same day. With passing years, they also came up with API integration for business owners and startups to accomplish the needs of same-day delivery. On seeing in detail, we can find that they collaborated with several clients and helping small business owners like floral shops and caterers to deliver on time.

In a nutshell, we can say that Senpex is a one-stop destination for all delivery services. Customers just need to type “Local Courier Service near me” and they will find the Senpex on top of the list. If you want to leverage the best benefits of same-day or fast delivery, this company is certainly the best option to choose from.

