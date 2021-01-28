LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2021 2nd Virtual Show Opens with a Galore!

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2021 2nd Virtual Edition is Now Live. Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. Ltd in association with (FIEO) Federation of Indian Export Organizations as our supporting organization, the 3-day event has just begun! The exhibition is supported by leading lighting and LED associations such as ELCOMA India, Illuminating Engineering Association of Thailand (TIEA), and other globally lighting associations.

After the success of 1st virtual edition, to keep abreast with the new technologies we have come up with the 2nd virtual edition with Focus Country India; this initiative is for the LED Industry in India to explore the export opportunities in the ASEAN region under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Program.

Largest Virtual Show in Lighting Industry!

The 1st virtual edition held received a spectacular response. Progressive business closures were witnessed at the meetings held with innovative product demonstrations. Considering the same, the event is back with its innovative products & attractive portfolios full of various lighting and LED manufacturing equipment/components.

LED Expo + Light ASEAN is one of the largest exhibitions on LED Technology & Lighting Solutions. The same impact & exposure is witnessed in its virtual editions too! Online platforms are customized by our team to give you the same feel as physical shows. It includes interaction options, brochures, catalogs, product details & much more in a digital & innovative manner.

The event will be inaugurated by distinguished dignitaries as below:

Welcome address by Mr. S. K Saraf President, FIEO

Keynote address by Mrs. Suchitra Durai, Ambassador, Embassy of India, Thailand

Address by Mr. Shyam Sujan –Secretary-General, ELCOMA

Address by, Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager, Impact Exhibition management Co. Ltd, Bangkok (Organizer)

Concluding remarks and vote of thanks by Ms. Himani Gulati –Director, Mex Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. New Delhi (Organizer)

LED & Lighting Industry Webinars

Renowned speakers are invited to share valuable insights related to the market and how can one excel in every way possible. Topics in the webinars include the latest trends with special emphasis on the knowledge part of the field.

Series of knowledge sessions will be conducted on all 3 days. Topics include:

The Past, Present & Future of Architectural Lighting

Sustainability & Pollution Due to Lighting

Lighting Design and Automation

UVC LEDs Improve & Simplify the production of UV germicidal Appliances

Connected Lighting – Is it Luxury or Necessity?

Speakers are all experienced and well versed in the LED profession. One can also get all the clarifications related to the points discussed in the sessions/webinars.

LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN – A Versatile Show!

One-Stop business and knowledge virtual platform to meet contractors, architects, developers, engineers, commercial and industrial building owners, LED and lighting professionals and traders, government and state-owned enterprises

E-Market Platform with live online business opportunities to engage with your potential customers and partners and promote your brands

Digital Platform to reach out to state-owned enterprises and government organizations.

E-Learning Platform to industry knowledge and trends via a series of webinars by industry experts

About the organisers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, more than 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand

Established in 1999, IMPACT is a one-stop solution in Thailand for Impactful events – The Preferred Place…The Preferred Partner….The Preferred Provider. The company’s “Partnership for Success” culture is based on delivering high value to partners and customers through mutual trust, cooperation, strategic partnerships, customized and turn-key solutions.