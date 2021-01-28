Frontier Technology accepted onto the Crown Commercial Service’s new Digital Outcomes and Specialists 5 (DOS5) Framework

London, UK, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — Frontier Technology Limited, a leading IT infrastructure and cloud solutions provider focused on providing data security and management solutions, today announced they have been accepted onto the Crown Commercial Service’s new Digital Outcomes and Specialists 5 (DOS5) Framework. The DOS framework is an agreement designed by CCS and Government Digital Service (GDS) to help the public sector buy, design, build and deliver digital outcomes by finding appropriate and specialist private-sector companies to deliver agile software development.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Edwin Wong, Managing Director, Frontier Technology said, “As more and more government organisations are embarking on their digital journey, we are delighted to be placed as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s new Digital Outcomes and Specialists 5 (DOS5) Framework to provide them with best-in-class Cloud IT infrastructure to enable their journey.”

“At Frontier, we believe that every organisation needs to fully utilise the power of digital infrastructure to serve its customers better. Thus, we rapidly build disruptive digital business models with a sharp focus on identifying and delivering measurable business outcomes. We not only bring strong digital business strategy capabilities to clients but also help our clients in improving their strategic planning to better understand how to layer new technology into business strategy and operations. We are committed to deliver new and exciting services to our public sector customers, thus shaping their digital transformation,” he added.

As a pre-approved Digital Specialists supplier, government organisations will find it easier to procure our bespoke digital transformation services through the new framework. Frontier will deliver Digital Outcomes by providing teams to research, test, design, build, release, iterate, support or retire a digital service. Meanwhile, we will put forward its Digital specialists for government departments and teams to deliver a specific outcome with defined deliverables on a service, programme or project.

From 20 January 2021, government organisations will be able to buy Frontier’s services on the following lots:

Lot1: Digital outcomes: to build teams and support a digital service.

Lot2: Digital specialists: to provide individual specialists to work on a service or programme.

About Frontier Technology

Frontier is a leading IT infrastructure and cloud solutions provider focused on providing data security and management solutions. We use private cloud and AnyCloud solutions to secure clients’ data. Our design, implementation, and support focus on meeting business regulatory requirements, simplifying operations management, and reducing costs. We offer an extensive suite of customisable cloud solutions and services, providing secure hosting, data management, business continuity, and many more services to clients. At the heart of our managed private cloud solutions and services are our UK-based, 24×7 secure data centres. We provide comprehensive support to many organisations to manage the growing complexity of cloud transformation. To know more, visit us at https://www.frontiertechnology.co.uk/

About Digital Outcomes and Specialists (DOS) Framework

Digital Outcomes and Specialists (DOS) is a dynamic style framework designed to help the public sector buy, design, build and deliver bespoke digital solutions and services. DOS is accessed through the Digital Marketplace, created in 2014 by CCS and Government Digital Service (GDS) to make government procurement easier and more transparent. The framework is based on the approach detailed in the Service Manual and complies with the Service Standard. Read more at https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/agreements/RM1043.7