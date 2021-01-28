Baroque Lifestyle Engages with Iconic Adventure Activist Johan Ernst Nilson to Discuss Jacob & Co. Collaboration

New York, NY, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — Eco-Warrior, Philanthropist, Adventure Activist, and Peak Performance Coach, Johan Ernst Nilson has traveled the globe for the past 25+ years, leads expeditions to the great beyond as a normal occurrence, and has put some serious face time in at the North and South Poles. When Baroque Lifestyle sat down and chatted with Nilson about his expeditions, life’s work, and recent collaboration with iconic watchmaker and high jeweler Jacob Arabo ( Jacob & Co. ), he explained that adventure activism is a way of contributing to the world because it can be used as a catalyst to open people’s minds to new thoughts, experiences, and a new way of living. “My parents taught me at an early stage that you should do good. Nilson commented. We need to understand more, and this timepiece helps us do just that.”

Nilson puts a unique twist of lime on what it means to do good. His high profile expeditions garner worldwide attention, and this Guinness World Record holder is committed to giving back as was instilled in him from his childhood in Sweden. Nilson partners with companies to sponsor environmental campaigns worldwide and regularly commits portions of his expedition earnings to charities. His recent collaboration with longtime friend and legendary watchmaker Jacob Arabo is another testament to Nilson’s mission-centric work. As someone who has always loved watches, Nilson’s statement, “The only thing that we cannot get back is lost time,” pays homage to the brilliant work of Jacob Arabo, and this truly stunning timepiece harnesses the tenacity of both exploration and innovation.

The Astronomia Tourbillon is a meeting of the world’s three Poles in one place. A rock gleaned by Nilson from Mount Everest is mounted in the center of the timepiece, and miniature capsules of water from the North and South Poles also lie near the heart of this watch and serve as a reminder of the environmental needs ignited by global warming. Nilson recalls having to swim between sheets of ice to get to the North Pole and noted that he is the last generation that will be able to ski there. “This watch is not only a masterpiece in terms of how it’s made, it’s also a conversation piece.” Purchase of the watch comes with a once in a lifetime helicopter expedition to Mount Everest that is hosted by Nilson personally, and travelers will be able to visit the site where the rock was found.

“Raising awareness about the dangers facing our planet is important,” says Jacob Arabo, Founder of Jacob & Co. “Working with well-known adventure activist Johan Ernst is a great way for our brand to get involved, and the new limited edition of the Astronomia Everest is really special.”

ABOUT THE BAROQUE GROUP

Founded in 2007, the Baroque Group is a leading company with expertise across multiple industries, offering a 360-degree solution and personalized services and utilizing expert Agents. This expertise enables us to provide a comprehensive range of unparalleled services across platforms in the hospitality, leisure, tourism, and real estate industries. With a holistic approach, Baroque Group ensures a latitude of luxury and custom-curated services ranging from aviation, yachts, and travel to properties as well as an all-access lifestyle management service. Our team spreads out from New York across the rest of the globe, which allows us to offer seamless arrangements worldwide. This approach results in flawless travel experiences from start to finish, completely tailored to meet each person’s particular preferences. Today we have seven divisions, each providing personalized and professional service with a strong dedication to creating tailor-made solutions, leaving our clients free to focus on other more valuable aspects of their time.

ABOUT JACOB & CO

“Inspired by the Impossible”

Founded by Jacob Arabo in 1986, Jacob & Co. creates revolutionary timepieces and exquisite jewelry that have captivated celebrities and notables from the watchmaking world and dazzled on fashion’s red carpets and cover shoots. With a unique talent for creating designs that are as innovative as they are spectacular, the company has grown into one of the most recognized luxury brands in timepieces and jewelry.

At the heart of the company is the passion, drive, and creative force of Mr. Arabo. With a respect for traditional craftsmanship and artistry and an ability to envision and realize exquisite jewelry and unique timepieces, he makes the truly extraordinary a reality through the alchemy of edge and elegance.

For more information please visit www.jacobandco.com .

