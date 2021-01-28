Epigenetics Market: Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher (US), and QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Illinois, United States, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Players in Epigenetics Market:

Key players in the global epigenetics market, such as Illumina, Thermo Fisher, Diagenode, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Active Motif, New England Biolabs, Agilent, Zymo Research, and PerkinElmer, are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through organic as well as inorganic strategies such as product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions.

Illumina dominated the global epigenetics market in 2016. The company provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. It develops, manufactures, and markets integrated systems and life science tools for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function. Illumina operates through 26 subsidiaries located in the US, the UK, and other countries in Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. In order to achieve high growth and increase its customer base, the company focuses on organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, collaborations, and agreements. For instance, in January 2017, Illumina launched a NovaSeq instruments series. During the same period, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Philips (Netherlands) to integrate its sequencing systems with Philips’ IntelliSpace Genomics clinical informatics platform for oncology.

Thermo Fisher is another prominent player in the epigenetics market. The company develops and manufactures high-end analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, and services for scientific research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates in more than 180 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. To strengthen its position in the epigenetics market, the company pursues organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in June 2017, the company expanded its mass spectrometers portfolio with the launch of the Q Exactive HF-X Hybrid Quadrupole Orbitrap. Similarly, in September 2016, the company opened its new global headquarters at 168 Third Avenue in Waltham, Massachusetts (US).

Expected Revenue Growth Analysis:

The Epigenetics Market is projected to reach USD 1,605.7 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 854.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The growth in epigenetics market is primarily attributed to decreasing sequencing costs, increasing research activity, funding for epigenetics research, rising prevalence of cancer and growing applications of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases. Expanding application areas of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, personalized medicine, and target therapy are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the market in the coming years.

Regional Growth Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the DNA Methylation Market in 2016, followed by Europe. Increase in epigenetics research activities, favorable government funding initiatives, high R&D expenditure, rising incidence of various diseases, and the presence of key players in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the Epigenetics Industry in North America.

Epigenetic changes such as dysregulation of DNA methylation are associated with cancer development and progression. Epigenetics provides new opportunities for deriving therapeutic strategies designed to reverse dysregulation in cancer. Several cancer research studies that utilize epigenetics techniques are currently underway; significant investments are being made to support these researches. For instance, in February 2016, the University of Southampton and University Hospitals Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UK) received USD 1.57 million (GBP 1 million) for genetics and genomics research related to cancer and infectious diseases. Similarly, in March 2015, Barts Cancer Institute’s Centre for Haemato-Oncology (UK) received funds worth USD 113.9 million (GBP 860,000) from the Medical Research Council to study epigenetics changes in cancer. The increasing prevalence of cancer will drive epigenetics research focused on this condition.