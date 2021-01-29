CIO Choice 2021 Award Features Softline as the Most Trusted Brand in Application Development Platform and Cloud Email Implementation

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Softline has been conferred with the CIO CHOICE 2021 Honour and Recognition as the most trusted brand by CIOs in Application Development Platform and Cloud Email Implementation category.

CIO CHOICE is the most coveted premium recognition program that recognizes ICT brands for their innovation and excellence in the ICT ecosystem.

This prestigious recognition was presented at an exclusive virtual felicitation ceremony, CIO CHOICE 2021 RED CARPET NIGHT – ALL ONLINE, a celebration of innovation and superior product development and service delivery in the ICT ecosystem, produced by CORE Media. Now in its 9th edition, CIO CHOICE 2021, brought together over 500 CIOs and ICT leaders from across the country.

Every year, CIO CHOICE winning brands are chosen based on a unique pan – India voting program. In one of the largest & only online voting platforms, CIOs and ICT leaders vote for the brands that they TRUST and prefer the most, derived from their own first-hand experience. A distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising of seasoned CIOs from across industry verticals, guides the entire process, along with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner. CIO CHOICE has thus been considered as the “Trust Seal” bestowed upon the ICT brands by the CIOs.

“We are honored and proud to be awarded as the Most Trusted Brand in Application Development Platform and Cloud Email Implementation. Softline India led by Vinod Nair (Managing Director) continues to focus on building our capabilities across new age technologies to deliver differentiated value for our customers and this indeed is a proud moment for all of us to be recognized by the voice of the customer,” says Sergey Chernovolenko, Global CEO of Softline Group.

“Congratulations Softline for being recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2021 Application Development Platform and Cloud Email Implementation category. In the New Normal, we cannot stress enough the need for tighter collaboration between enterprise technology leaders and ICT brands. CIO CHOICE 2021 stands testimony to the redefined standards of excellence, loyalty and customer value. The recognition will continue to serve as the ‘seal of approval’ from enterprise CIOs and help foster more meaningful engagement in the ecosystem,” says Anoop Mathur, Founder & President, CORE Media.

About Softline Group

Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. Softline helps customers achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Their services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.

Softline Group’s consolidated turnover in 2020 exceeded $2 billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2%. Softline has offices in 55 countries and 95+ cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history, the Group has managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.

About CORE Media

Founded in 2012, CORE Media (Centre of Recognition & Excellence) is a multi-platform new age niche media company that owns and operates proprietary marketing events, account based marketing (ABM) solutions and digital platforms with a focus on ICT Enterprises, the CIO Community , the CFO Community and Technology Startups. Its programs have a combined reach of around 56,000 ICT decision-makers and influencers across all key sectors.

For more information, please visit www.softline.com