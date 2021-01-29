Fricke & Associates Merges With Two CPA Firms

Atlanta, Georgia, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Fricke & Associates is pleased to announce they have recently grown their company with a decision to merge with J.D. Reese & Associates and Steven Bancroft, CPA. This merger greatly expands the number of customers they are able to serve, as well as their service area so they can continue to provide a high level of accounting services to clients throughout the Atlanta and surrounding areas.

The newly formed team under Fricke & Associates will provide their customers, both individuals and businesses, with a wide variety of accounting services to ensure they have a solid understanding of their financial situations. Some of the services offered include tax planning, tax preparation, accounting and bookkeeping, audit and assurance, payroll, wealth management, business start-up, compliance and resolution and business consultation. With more members on the team, they can now provide these services to even more clients.

“We are always looking for ways to grow and serve our clients throughout Metro Atlanta. Gaining the talents of these two firms allows us to reach new clients and care for our current clients even more effectively. Fricke & Associates, LLC, is proud to set the standard for excellence in public accounting services in Metro Atlanta,” William Fricke, Managing Partner of Fricke & Associates, LLC.

Fricke & Associates will continue to operate out of their Marietta and Peachtree locations but have now added a new location at 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Suite 510, Atlanta, GA 30341. With the new location, they will be able to provide more convenient service to their clients throughout the city of Atlanta.

Anyone interested in learning about the new location or the details of the merger can find out more by visiting the Fricke & Associates website or by calling 1-770-874-8345.

About Fricke & Associates: Fricke & Associates is a CPA firm that has proudly served residents throughout northern Georgia since 1999. The accounting firm provides a long list of services to businesses and individual clients, including tax planning and preparation, business start-ups, wealth management, bookkeeping, payroll and much more. Their experienced team of professionals strive to provide their clients with the reliable financial services they require.