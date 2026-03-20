Data Center Insulation Industry Outlook and Revenue Forecast

Posted on 2026-03-20 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global data center insulation market size was estimated at USD 455.6 million in 2024 and is anticipated to climb to USD 1,555.9 million by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% throughout the forecast period of 2025 to 2033. This market evolution is fueled by the massive scaling of global digital infrastructure, which has heightened the necessity for specialized thermal protection.

As energy usage within the data center market climbs, the implementation of budget-friendly cooling techniques has become a top priority. Superior insulation is vital for temperature regulation, preventing thermal leakage, and optimizing a facility’s Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). The explosion of global data consumption—propelled by AI processing, IoT ecosystems, cloud services, and high-definition streaming—has forced a rapid build-out of high-capacity infrastructure. Consequently, hyperscale and edge facilities are being deployed at record speeds, driving the need for sophisticated thermal management. Without high-performance insulation, cooling units face excessive strain, leading to inflated overhead and a larger carbon footprint. Therefore, operators are increasingly investing in advanced materials to meet sustainability benchmarks and ensure hardware longevity.

Key Market Trends and Insights

  • North America commanded the global landscape in 2024, securing a dominant revenue share of more than 43%.
  • The United States served as the primary growth engine for the North American region, holding the top revenue position in 2024.
  • Regarding material type, the mineral wool category represented over 29.0% of the market share in 2024.
  • In terms of insulation type, thermal insulation emerged as the market leader with the highest revenue share in 2024.
  • When analyzed by application, the raised floors segment is projected to achieve the most rapid growth, with a CAGR exceeding 15.9% from 2025 to 2033.

Download a free sample PDF of the Data Center Insulation Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size and Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 455.6 Million
  • 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1,555.9 Million
  • CAGR (2025-2033): 15.2%
  • North America: Highest revenue contributor in 2024
  • Asia Pacific: Anticipated to be the fastest-growing region

Competitive Landscape

The following organizations are the primary stakeholders within the data center insulation market. These industry leaders drive innovation and hold the most significant portions of the global market share.

  • Aeroflex Co. Ltd.
  • Armacell
  • Aspen Aerogels
  • Boyd Corporation
  • IAC Acoustics
  • Johns Manville
  • Kaimann GmbH
  • Kingspan Group
  • Knauf Insulation
  • Owens Corning
  • Recticel Insulation
  • Rockwool International
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Sika AG
  • Ventac

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The data center insulation market is entering a phase of rapid acceleration, necessitated by the global transition toward high-density computing and AI-driven workloads. As the broader data center market expands, the focus on achieving lower Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratings has made thermal insulation a non-negotiable component of facility design. With North America currently leading the market and the Asia Pacific region showing immense growth potential, the industry is moving toward sustainable, high-performance materials like mineral wool to balance operational efficiency with environmental compliance. Ultimately, the integration of advanced insulation will remain a cornerstone of resilient and cost-effective digital infrastructure through 2033.

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