Enrich Quality of Taxi-Services Related to New-Norm Needs With Uber Clone Add-Ons

Florida, USA, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — To get a unique pace and a solid customer base in new-norm scenarios, fulfilling customer needs is the necessary one. SpotnRides upgrades its uber clone with the necessary add-ons that make the taxi-service providers enrich the quality of services and achieve the above things easily. The newly included add-ons also help the drivers attached to the taxi-services to get instant revenue and huge bookings also.

Uber clone from SpotnRides is a familiar platform and now it is upgraded with the options like the multi-vehicle selection options, locating the nearby taxi service available instantly assure the convenience initially. The transparency and the accurate data handling via digitized data entries make the service provider make profitable deals easily. SpotnRides makes the collaboration among the taxi service providers and the taxi-drivers as strong with the in-app communication feature.

SpotnRides is one of the leading uber clone solution providers specialized in the latest technologies and customization capabilities. The solution from the SpotnRides brings many revolutions in the taxi-industry and it can be fit to many business scales with the scalability nature. The features considered while developing the taxi application are formulated as per the customer demands and the market trends. Hence, SpotnRides turn to be the most accessible player for the startup owners in real-time.

“For the on-demand industry, focusing on these aspects is the little more conscious one. One such familiar platform in the on-demand industry is the taxi-services and they bring additional requirements during new-normal scenarios,” stated CEO, SpotnRides. Also, he reported that “The main goal is to include some add-ons to the uber clone in order to make the service providers and the taxi drivers fit on new-norm scenarios and capture the huge number of customers for their services.”

Detailings of New Add-ons:

Ranking Option allows the user to state their rank or traveling experience with the safety measures like a mask, cleanliness of taxi, etc.

Profitable Deal Making enables the taxi-service providers to build deals with a large number of drivers quickly due to its digitization nature.

Stable In-app Conversation allows the customers to make the conversation feasible at any-time and anywhere if there are any changes in pickup location and emergency scenarios.

No-Delay Pickup allows the driver to instantly locate the customer’s place and travels along the optimal distance to pick up the customer at the right time.

Digital-Revenue Driven strategies like the verification fee, top-player assigning fee and the priority-fee bring additional revenue to the taxi drivers and taxi service providers.

