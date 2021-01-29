Camping Stoves Market Size and Share by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global camping stoves market size is anticipated to reach USD 671.7 million by the end of 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to increasing rate of camping activities coupled with rising demand for camping equipment such as tent, backpacks, and camping stoves across the global market. Moreover, this product is easy to use and is lightweight. It helps in cooking the food with less time, thereby, making it suitable for short weekend trips. Therefore it is expected to gain high popularity among the people participating in camping, mountaineering, and trekking activities.

Rising interest of millennial especially Gen X population in outdoor recreational activities to taking a break from stressful life, frustration, and hectic schedules is expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period. The wood burning product segment held the largest market share, in 2018 owing to its easy to use, quick heating, and quick starts and stop feature. Moreover, it can be operated without using any fossil fuel. These features are anticipated to propel the segment’s growth over the forecast period. The segment of multi-fuel stoves is projected to attain the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. This stove can be ignited using any available fuel such as white gas, jet fuel, unleaded gasoline, diesel, and kerosene. It is compact in size and can be folded after using it. These properties are projected to drive the product demand in the near future.

The segment of offline distribution channel held the largest revenue share across the global camping stoves market owing to provision for physical verification of the product before making a purchase decision coupled with availability of variety of products from different brands. The online segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as doorstep delivery services, lucrative discounts and offers, membership plans, easy payment options, hassle free return policy, and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms.

North America dominated the global camping stoves market, in 2018 owing to rising rate of outdoor recreational activities such as camping and trekking and presence of large number of beautiful camping destinations in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period owing to rising disposable income levels of consumers in countries such as India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Thailand. Moreover, increasing number of camping service providers in this region is also expected to boost the demand for camping stoves from 2019 to 2025.

Product innovation and new product launches are expected to be the most adopted strategies by leading companies to gain an edge over other competitors.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Global Camping Stoves Market: Key Players

Coleman Company, Inc.; Johnson Outdoors Inc.; BioLite Inc.; Katadyn Products Inc.; CampChef.com; Ecozoom; Vango; Primus; Cascade Designs, Inc.; and Zhejiang Deermaple Outdoor Products Co., Ltd.

