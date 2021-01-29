Global Laboratory Filtration Market : Growing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the laboratory filtration market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizes with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Major Growth Drivers:

Growth in this market is driven majorly by the rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, growing demand for membrane filtration technology, increasing purity requirements in end-user segments, and growing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals. However, the high cost of systems is expected to restrain the growth of the lab filtration market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global laboratory filtration market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Laboratory Filtration Market :

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. The primary sources from the supply side include industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing & sales directors, technology & innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies operating in the laboratory filtration market. The primary sources from the demand side included experts such as technical experts.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12936082

The filtration media segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by product, in 2018

Based on product, the market is segmented into filtration media (filter papers, membrane filters, syringe and syringeless filters, filtration microplates, and other filtration media), filtration assemblies (microfiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and other filtration assemblies), and filtration accessories (filter holders, filter funnels, filter flasks, membrane dispensers, filter housings, cartridges, vacuum pumps, seals, and other filtration accessories).

The microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by technique, in 2018

Based on technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration, and nanofiltration. The microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, while the ultrafiltration segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising R&D activities in the pharma industry and wide applications in the food & beverage industry are the key factors boosting the growth of this market segment. Also, the growing production of biotherapeutic molecules is expected to drive the demand for ultrafiltration filters in the coming years.

North America dominates the lab filtration market

The global lab filtration market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the market in North America is mainly driven by the large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food & beverage companies in the region, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, and the stringent regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12936082

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the global lab filtration market are Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius Ag (Germany), 3M Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Avantor, Inc (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AMD Manufacturing, Inc. (Canada), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Cole-Parmer (US), AQUAPORIN A/S (Denmark), and Sterlitech Corporation (US).