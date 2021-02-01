Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Worth $1,476.1 Million – Increasing Population and Growth in Healthcare Expenditure

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence, Elisa, Multiplex), Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is expected to reach USD 1,476.1 Million by 2021 from USD 823.5 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Growth Drivers in Depth:

# High Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases

# Increasing Population and Growth in Healthcare Expenditure

# Growth in the Number of Individuals Covered Under Medical Insurance

# Laboratory Automation

# Emerging Markets in Asia Present High-Growth Opportunities

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The major players in the antinuclear antibody test market are Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is the largest regional segment in the ANA testing market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American market is primarily driven by the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing population and healthcare spending, and growth in the number of individuals covered under medical insurance in the U.S.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on techniques, the antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into three broad segment, namely, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market owing to expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.

The end-user segments in this market include clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2016, primarily due to the rising healthcare spending which has resulted in a growth in use of ANA testing products in hospitals. Based on region, the global antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.