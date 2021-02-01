Home Healthcare Market: Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players Like Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Invacare Corporation (US)

Illinois, United States, 2021-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global home healthcare market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Players in Home Healthcare Industry:

The prominent players in the global home healthcare industry include Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Linde plc (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), A&D Company (Japan), BAYADA Home Health Care (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Amedisys (US), Kindred at Home (US), LHC Group, Inc. (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Sunrise Medical (Germany), Roma Medical (UK), Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd(China), Vitalograph (UK), Advita Pflegedienst GmbH (Germany), RENAFAN GmbH (Germany), ADMR (France), Apex Medical Corporation (Taiwan), CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD (China), and Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG. (Germany).

Growth Strategies Companies Focused On:

The company focuses on organic and inorganic strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen its market position.

Get In-Depth Industry Analysis Report | Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=696

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) is one of the prominent players in the home healthcare market in 2019. It offers a wide range of products and services in the home healthcare market, including dialysis products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also offers infusion therapies and infusion pumps. The company’s focus on innovation provides a solid foundation for the continued development of safe and cost-effective products. The company focuses on organic and inorganic strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen its market position. In 2019, the company acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. (US). This acquisition strengthens the company’s business in the US. In 2018, Fresenius Kabi expanded its production and warehouse capacity in England, in response to the rising demand of the UK’s homecare market in Ireland.

Invacare Corporation (US) is a leading company that offers a broad range of rehabilitation equipment for the home care and long-term care markets. Over the years, the company has put together a dedicated product and technology platform for the rehabilitation equipment market. Being innovation-centric, the company continually invests in developing and enhancing its products and its ability to understand and better serve customers. In this regard, in 2020, Invacare launched the Invacare AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The Rapid growth in the elderly population, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the growing need for cost-effective healthcare delivery due to the increasing healthcare costs, and technological advancements of home care devices are the major factors driving the growth of home healthcare market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The Home Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 274.7 billion by 2025 from USD 181.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Request Sample Reprot:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=696

Regional Growth Analysis:

The home healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, high healthcare expenditure, high disposable income, the increasing overall geriatric population, high disposable income, and superior healthcare infrastructure.