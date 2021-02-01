Camping Tent Market Trends and Competitive Insights 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global camping tent market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 3.28 billion by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising interest in outdoor sports activities among the millennial population.

Initiatives undertaken by statutory governing bodies to boost sports activities like camping and trekking are anticipated to boost the demand for camping tents. A report by the Physical Activity Council (PAC) stated that around 11 billion outings were witnessed in the U.S. during the year 2016. Furthermore, the report by ATTA (Adventure Travel Trade Association) states that the 21% CAGR was observed in the global adventure travel market.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-camping-tent-market/request-sample

The tunnel tents product segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to features like good protection from extreme weather and speedy winds. The segment of dome tents is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025 owing to features like easy storage, setup and stronger headroom.

The online distribution channel segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to features like convenience and ease of shopping. Moreover, influence of social media and its platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram are projected to boost the market growth for such products.

Europe held the largest share across the camping tent market during 2018 owing to increasing sector of adventure tourism across countries like the U.K, Germany, France, Austria, Sweden, Russia, and Norway. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025.

Key players are continuously engaged in implementing marketing strategies like acquisitions and mergers, celebrity endorsement and improving their brand awareness across the globe.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, Europe held the largest share across the camping tent market. It is also expected to grow further at a significant growth rate from 2019 to 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

The tunnel tents product segment held the largest market share exceeding 50% across the global market on 2018.

The commercial application segment of camping tent is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025.

Global Camping Tent Market: Key Players

Camping tentare Hilleberg, The North Face, Oase Outdoors, AMG GROUP, Big Agnes, Kampa, Exxel Outdoors, Johnson Outdoors, The Coleman Company, and Newell Brands.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com