Endpoint Security Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2021-2024

Global Endpoint Security Market is estimated to reach USD 27.05 billion by 2024 owing to increasing deployment of security solutions with growing security risks in different industry applications. Endpoint security or endpoint protection is a centralized approach to protect all the endpoint devices such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, servers and other devices connected to the corporate IT network, from the cyber threats.

Endpoint security enables effective, efficient and easier security management. Most players in endpoint security industry offer endpoint security systems that include firewall, antivirus and high-defined security software. This type of security offers effective security to the endpoints, thereby securing the network by blocking risky activities and access attempts at endpoints.

Endpoint security systems can be broadly categorized into two types. One for the enterprises and another for consumers. The key difference between the two is that there is no centralized administration and management for consumers whereas the centralized management mandate necessary for the enterprises. The centralized administration and management simplifies the installation or configuration of endpoint security software on individual endpoint devices, performance logs and other alerts are directly sent to the central administration server for analysis and evaluation.

One of the major driving factors for the growth of endpoint security market is the rise in number of portable smartphones and other devices that has increased the number of endpoints, which has ultimately augmented the number of security breach. Another driving force for the growth of the market is the need for compliance within government financial organizations, which will ultimately prompt users to adopt endpoint security solutions.

The trend witnessed within the global endpoint security industry is the surging demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) based security solution since they are easy to install, and upgrade and are affordable. Device control is one of the growing concerns in organizations as proper device control is essential to protect the confidential information since there are several mediums through which confidential data can be released thus leaving susceptibility in the network. The need for embedded security is increasing since mobile endpoints store huge amount of application and critical data. Hence, at present, cyber criminals are targeting the mobile endpoints.

The prominent players in endpoint security industry comprise Cardon Black Technology Inc., Cisco Systems, Cylance Inc., McAfee Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Avast Software Inc., Trend Micro Inc., RSA Security LLC, FireEye Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Panda Security SL, Sophos Group PLC, Eset LLC, Fortinet Inc., AVG Technologies, Trend Micro Inc., Bitdefender LLC, and Kaspersky Lab Inc.

