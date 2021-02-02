Future Electronics Adds Newest Panasonic Wide Area Detection PIR Motion Sensors to Product Lineup

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is sourcing Panasonic’s new Wide Area Detection PIR Motion Sensor Line Extension to its existing portfolio.

Offering Wide Area Detection spanning over 10.8 meters, Panasonic’s EKMB and EKMC Series have expanded, featuring a new lens design, wider detection area and the existing features that make this sensor lineup an ideal choice for passive infrared or Pyroelectric (PIR) motion sensors.

Panasonic “Wide Detection Area” Type PIR Sensors also feature a new lens to create various detection zones, an optical filter to block non-infrared light, Pyroelectric sensing elements, and an impedance converter to get an electrical signal.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-ekmb-ekmc-wide-area-detection-motion-sensors.

