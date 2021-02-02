RailRestro Resumes Restaurant Food Delivery Services for Indian Railways’ Trains after Securing Permission from Government & IRCTC

Patna, India, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)-authorized catering partner and food aggregator platform RailRestro has resumed online restaurant food delivery services for Railways’ passengers across a large number of railway stations of India. The announcement comes after RailRestro obtained permission officially from the Ministry of Railways and IRCTC to allow e-catering services to operate inside trains.

From February 1st onwards, RailRestro will be re-starting its services at over 60 major railway stations located in various metropolitan and tier-1 cities of the nation, including Vadodara Jn. (Gujarat), Vijaywada Jn. (Andra Pradesh), Kanpur Central and Allahabad Jn. (Uttar Pradesh), Itarsi Jn. (Madhya Pradesh), New Delhi, Asansol Jn. (West Bengal), Pune Jn. and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Ambala Cant. Jn. (Haryana), Jaipur and Kota Jn. (Rajasthan), etc. Hereafter, in the second phase of the re-launch, i.e. mid-February onwards, RailRestro will be extending services to 45o+ stations pan-India, thereby covering more than 250 cities and almost all the key states and union territories as well as 7000+ trains (both Pantry and Non-Pantry ones).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manish Chandra, CEO and Founder, RailRestro says, “We are happy and excited to reinitiate our services of providing delicious restaurant food to people travelling in Indian Railways’ trains. Being committed to the safety and well-being of our customers, RailRestro will be, going forward, adhering to various Covid-19 precautionary measures during food preparation and delivery, including contactless deliveries of food items, mandatory use of masks, gloves, sanitizers and Aarogya Setu app by our restaurant vendor partners and delivery personnel, among other safety protocols. Hereby we are confident of ensuring that fresh and high-quality restaurant food reaches en-route seamlessly to the Railways passengers in post-Covid times.”

E-catering services in the trains were suspended by the Government for over a period of more than ten months, ever since the pandemic-induced lockdown was being first introduced in the country. However, now that restaurant-based food delivery on trains and in select railway stations has been permitted in view of the progressively improving Covid situation in the country, RailRestro looks forward to once again serving several thousands of passengers everyday. Furthermore, the company is hoping to go back to pre-Covid levels of services and business activities.

RailRestro — a subsidiary concern of Patna-based Yescom India Softech Pvt Ltd. – has tied up with 2000+ FSSAI-approved restaurants across the country to enable easy and convenient availability of great food choices to people who are travelling in Indian Railways’ trains. The company has served over 30 lakh fresh restaurant meals to customers till date. The wide variety of food items and/or food categories offered by RailRestro include vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, Jain thali, South Indian platters, regional food items, drinks and beverages, bakery items including cakes and pastries, Chinese dishes, fast foods such as pizza pasta burgers, etc.

RailRestro’s food delivery service in trains works through an automated computerized system, whereby customers can order online (in advance or during the journey) by entering their PNR or Train Number details. To order food via RailRestro, one needs to visit the official website www.railrestro.com or download the RailRestro mobile app from Playstore or Apple Store.

This source of this story is the news agency, NDTV