RANS Partners with SimplyCast to Provide Province-Wide COVID-19 Check-in Solution, Receives over 40,000 Check-ins in First Month

The Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia has selected SimplyCast as the technology provider for a province-wide COVID-19 check-in solution for dine-in restaurants.

Dine-in locations across Nova Scotia can access the solution through this partnership for free for one year.

Over 40,000 patron check-ins were tracked for dine-in restaurants in the first month using the digital solution.

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast, an ISO 27001-certified leader in engagement and communication automation for organizations worldwide, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia (RANS) in order to provide all dine-in locations in Nova Scotia with a COVID-19 check-in solution. The check-in solution started in January and within its first month has recorded and tracked over 40,000 patron check-ins for restaurants in the province.

As of November 23rd, 2020, all dine-in locations in Nova Scotia are required to collect contact information for all dine-in service patrons for the purposes of COVID-19 contact tracing in the event of a COVID-19 exposure risk. Up until now, many restaurants, taprooms, and other dine-in establishments have relied on pen-and-paper solutions. The partnership between SimplyCast and RANS aims to provide a technological solution that reduces workload on restaurant staff and increases consistency between organizations.

“The Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia (RANS) is very pleased to be part of a pilot project with the government to administer a contact tracing solution for the restaurant industry,” said Gordon Stewart, Executive Director of the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia. “We are very excited to be working directly with SimplyCast to offer a solution that is quick and simple for both the restaurants and patrons checking in. It is our hope that contact tracing will assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and help get us one step closer to a pandemic-free future.”

“We are so happy somebody figured this out!” said Michael Casey, owner and operator or Finbar’s Irish Pub in Bedford, Nova Scotia. “Our staff and patrons definitely prefer this system to pen and paper, which didn’t exactly inspire confidence and our patrons like that their info goes straight to NS Health.”

Before patrons enter any establishment, they will simply take out their phone, type a keyword plus their name, and send it to 11011. The patron will then enter, show the confirmation SMS, and proceed with his/her visit. In the event that a patron does not have a cellphone, each restaurant is also provided with a unique web form that can be completed on location. This time stamped information is stored within the SimplyCast platform and can be access by Public Health in the event that patrons need to be notified of a COVID-19 risk.

“SimplyCast is very happy to be able to do its part to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Saeed El-Darahali, President and CEO of SimplyCast. “We’ve always been proud of the flexibility of our solution and it’s exciting to see associations like RANS find use cases that benefit their members and make our communities safer.”

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company’s 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.

About RANS

The Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia (RANS) is a non-profit association that has successfully represented the food and beverage sector since 1947. RANS continuously makes a positive impact for the restaurant industry through advocacy, education, partnerships & promotion.

A permanent office and staff maintain the association which represents and supports approximately 1,550 operators with over 33,000 employees in Nova Scotia. RANS charity of choice is Feed NS.