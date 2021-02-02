Key Players in the Chicory Market Focusing on Developing New Products and Expanding their Business

The Chicory Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 685 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 905 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value. Rising prices of coffee beans along with increasing consumption of coffee, is navigating the coffee and other food & beverage manufacturers to adopt to chicory ingredient, as a cheaper substitute to coffee. Also, high medicinal values and health benefits associated with the consumption of chicory, is expected to further propel the market. Furthermore, easy cultivation process of the crop and rising number of new entrants in the market, is substantially snowballing the growth prospects.

Key players in this market include Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd (India), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Sensus (Netherlands), Leroux (France), Cargill Incorporated (US), Reily Foods Company (US), Pioneer Chicory (India), PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd (India), Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt Ltd (India), Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd (India), Starwest Botanicals (US), STOKROS Company Ltd (Russia), Nature’s Gold Production (Netherlands), Organic Herb Trading Co (UK), Narasu’s Coffee Company (India), NP Nutra (US), Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Product Co Ltd. (China), Jamnagar Chicory Industries (India), and Herbs & Crops Overseas (India).

BENEO GmbH is a global company catering to the dynamic demands and developments in the food and feed industry. It is a subsidiary company of Südzucker Group–one of the leading food producers in Europe. BENEO supplies food ingredients and caters to four broad segments: human nutrition, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical excipients, and intense sweetener. It offers a range of products derived from natural sources such as chicory roots, sugar beet, rice, and wheat. The company’s product portfolio is used in the following applications: baby food, bakery, cereals, beverages, confectionery, dairy, meat & vegetables, and soups & sauces under the human nutrition segment.

The company’s products further cater to applications such as pet food, aquafeed, pig feed, ruminant feed, and poultry feed under the animal nutrition segment and tablets, powder blends, wet granulation, high boiled lozenge, pan coating, and syrup under the pharmaceutical excipients segment. It offers an array of chicory products through its human nutrition business segment under the functional fiber category. Its human nutrition business segment is further categorized into four categories: functional fibers, functional carbohydrates, specialty rice ingredients, and functional proteins. This company has a wide geographical presence across the European, Asia Pacific, and North American regions. Apart from that, the company owns several production sites located in Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Chile. The company utilizes chicory roots in the production of different range of a functional ingredient called inulin.

Sensus, a Netherlands-based company, is a manufacturer and distributor of innovative ingredients, which mainly includes chicory inulin and chicory oligofructose. Sensus is a subsidiary of Royal Cosun Group, an international developer, manufacturer, and supplier of natural food ingredients and products. The company has a wide geographic presence in over 45 countries along with strong geographical operations across regions including North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Australia & New Zealand, and Asia Pacific. It has its production facilities located in Roosendaal and Zwolle.

Sensus largely caters to the manufacturers belonging to the dairy, bakery, breakfast cereal, cereal bars, infant nutrition, beverages, confectionery, ice cream, savory, and healthcare nutrition sectors. The company’s product portfolio includes prebiotic and soluble dietary fibers with texturizing properties and a pleasant taste that provide added health benefits. The company ideally contracts many local farmers for the procurement of raw material for further production. Sensus is constantly seeking new inulin applications, often in collaboration with its customers and business partners, accordingly, to develop, market, and cater healthier food ingredients and products in the market.

