Expatica Launches New Website in Austria

Vienna, Austria, 2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — EXPATICA, one of the leading online resources for English-speaking expatriates, has launched a new website in Austria to help internationals set up life in the alpine country. The website provides up-to-date news and essential guides to moving, working, and living in Austria.

Written by expats for expats, the guides cover everything from how to apply for visas, explore job and housing prospects, navigate the local health and education systems, and even build a sustainable life abroad.

In addition to providing up-to-date news and essential guides for the international community in Austria, the new site offers a multitude of online services including housing and job portals, dating services, and a directory filled with information on local businesses, consultants, services, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Expatica Founder Mark Welling says, “Setting up life in a new country can feel overwhelming, but our essential guides are there to support expats through every step of their journey.

“Despite the current COVID-19 restrictions, we are hopeful that people will be able to travel and move abroad again soon. And whether they are searching for the most suitable place to live, the best schools for their children, or perhaps even hoping to find love in Austria, we are there to point them in the right direction”.

Since it was founded in the Netherlands in 2000, Expatica has garnered over 1 million monthly unique visitors across its ever-expanding portfolio of 15 dedicated country websites spanning Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Welling adds, “We are proud to say that our growing number of sites is why so many expats choose Expatica to complement their new life abroad. We look forward to building our international audience and our portfolio of websites in the coming years.”

For more information on Expatica Austria, visit the new site at www.expatica.com/at/

About Expatica

Expatica is an online global community for expats. Providing the latest news, how-to guides, and expert information, We’re there for every step of the expat journey. Since 2000, we have offered a broad range of up-to-date, English advice and guidance on all aspects of setting up life in a new country. From relocation options and everyday guides to educational prospects and cultural must-sees, we have all the information to build a fulfilling, sustainable life abroad. We also offer housing and job portals, dating services, and local, expat-friendly business directories. Our range of unique guides and growing number of dedicated country sites is why over 1 million unique visitors every month choose Expatica to complement their new life abroad.

Expatica Contact Information

Tel: 023 512 8940

Email: info@expatica.com

Address: Expatica Communications B.V., Wilhelminastraat 15, 2011 VH, Haarlem, Netherlands

Website: www.expatica.com/at

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Sophie Pettit, Managing Editor: sophie.pettit@expatica.com

Hans Groen, Sales Director: hans.groen@expatica.com

Rocio Manzanares, Digital Marketing Manager: rocio.manzanares@expatica.com