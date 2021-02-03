Bi-Polar Ionization Technologies from MMC Improve IAQ

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, 2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Metropolitan Mechanical Contractors, a mechanical contractor serving the Midwest, is offering indoor air purification technology to create cleaner and safer businesses. One of the technologies provided by MMC is bi-polar ionization.

MMC’s bi-polar ionization services help to combat the spread of COVID-19 in indoor spaces. Bi-polar ionization is a technology utilizes ions to surround harmful substances such as airborne mold, viruses, bacteria, volatile organic compounds, and allergens. Th break hydrogen bonds to render a virus or other harmful substance inactive.

Bi-polar ionization technology from MMC is beneficial because it replicates the same positive and negative ions found abundantly in nature and it enhances the indoor air quality. The ions are completely harmless to the human body and pets. This process consumes a miniscule amount of electricity and effectively eliminates bacteria, viruses, mold, and volatile organic compounds by working directly on the air contained in the entire zone and duct.

Metropolitan Mechanical Contractors is also providing other services to keep indoor air safe and healthy. The company offers UV lighting which is effective at combating coronavirus, as well as filtration devices and negative pressure equipment.

Learn more about bi-polar ionization and indoor air quality.

https://www.metromech.com/indoor-air-quality.php