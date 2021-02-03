Poultry Diagnostics Market Segmentation, Industry Participants & Competitive Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Poultry Diagnostics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach USD 771.4 million by 2025. Poultry farming refers to the procedure of nurturing domesticated birds such as turkeys, geese, chicken, and ducks for farming meat or egg for food. The increasing initiatives on the part of government and technological advancements in the poultry sectors are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. The poultry diagnostics market size is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Key Players:

Zoetis

QIAGEN

IDvet

BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

BioinGentech Biotechnology company

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that play an important role in the growth of poultry diagnostics market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, increasing avian diseases outbreak & zoonotic diseases, growing poultry farming, increasing adoption of vaccination, rising consumer concerns regarding food safety, growing awareness regarding animal health and growing demand for poultry derived food merchandises across the globe. Moreover, poultry disease outbreaks and increasing disease outbreaks such as Avian Influenza are the prime factors responsible for the growth of market.

In addition, an emergence of animal health information portals specifically in the developing countries is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about animal health, high production cost of poultry, rising costs of feed and disputes related to trade in the poultry sector are negatively impacting the growth poultry diagnostics industry.

Disease Types Outlook:

Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Influenza

Newcastle Disease

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Disease

Avian Pasteurellosis

Avian Encephalomyelitis

Avian Reovirus

Chicken Anemia

Test Types Outlook:

ELISA

PCR

The “ELISA” test is expected to hold the highest market share in the next couple of years. This test is used for the various types of avian influenza which has frequent outbreaks in various regions. Moreover, ELISA test is cost efficient, accurate, and has greater specificity & sensitivity.

Regional Outlook:

North America led market with more than 35% share in 2016. This is because of their advanced infrastructure relating to animal health, presence of large number of players, extensive distribution network and increasing awareness amongst farmers. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the higher CAGR in the years to come due to developing economy, recent bird flu outbreaks in Southeast Asian countries, growing population and availability of advanced products.

