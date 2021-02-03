Rainscreen Cladding Market Worldwide Trends, Top Manufacturers & In-depth Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Rainscreen Cladding Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Rain screen Cladding Market size is expected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2024. Rain screen cladding is an attachment of the outer skin with a ventilated & drained cavity provided to a new or existing building infrastructure. The main purpose of rain screen cladding is to protect the exterior wall of a building from rainwater and prevent it from penetrating the interior of the property.

Key Players:

Kingspan Insulation PLC

Carea Ltd.

MF Murray Companies

Celotex Ltd.

CGL Facades Co.

Rockwool International A/S

Eco Earth Solutions India

FunderMax India Pvt. Ltd.

Everest Industries Limited

Euramax International, Inc.

Trespa International B.V.

Growth Drivers:

The market size is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. It provides some advantages such as lightweight material, thermal insulation, improved external appearance and acoustic performance of the buildings.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of rain screen cladding market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing demand for energy efficient buildings construction, growing construction industry, emerging need for exterior wall protection, technological advancements and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, increasing demand of eco-friendly buildings due to stringent government regulations, rising awareness about environmental degradation, changing lifestyle, and rising disposable income are main factors driving the growth of market in the next couple of years.

Raw Material Outlook:

Fiber Cement

Composite Material

Metal

High Pressure Laminates

Terracotta

Ceramic

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Offices

Institutional

Industrial

The “offices” segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the upcoming period due to increasing refurbishment of office structures. Additionally, the “residential” application is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing expenditure on affordable housing schemes in developing countries and stringent government rules & regulations for developing green buildings are anticipated to boost the demand for rain screen cladding in the residential sector.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to rain screen cladding market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The increasing population in developing countries, coupled with high demand for affordable government & housing schemes promoting energy efficiencies and growing construction industry are major factors drive the market growth in this region.

