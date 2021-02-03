Food Vacuum Machine Market: Meat & Seafood Segment is Projected to Hold the Largest Share by 2025

The food vacuum machine market is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2020 to USD 16.4 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the food vacuum machine market include the focus on hygienic packaging solutions, the need to preserve food and minimize food wastage, and the increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food.

Vacuum technology is crucial in today’s food industry. The key factor driving the demand for food vacuum machines for industrial applications is the need to preserve food, thereby minimizing food wastage and maximizing productivity, especially across the frozen food and meat industries.

Based on application, the meat & seafood segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The demand for food vacuum machines for application in the meat industry is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This is attributed to the growing consumption of meat, resulting in the increasing demand among consumers to preserve it through vacuum sealing.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2020, followed by Europe. The growth of the market in this region is majorly driven by the rising disposable income of consumers, which has resulted in an increased expenditure in packaged and ready-to-eat food. Emerging local brands in the region are also fueling the demand for food vacuum machines.

Key players in the global market include Ulma Packaging (Spain), Proseal (UK), Multivac (Germany), Electrolux Professional (Sweden), Henkelman (Netherlands), Henkovac International (Netherlands), Promarks (US), and Sammic SL (Spain). These players have broad industry coverage and high operational and financial strength.

