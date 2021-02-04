North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market worth $49 million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-04 — /EPR Network/ — According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2024 from USD 36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Radiation Protection Aprons Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various sub-segments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

– The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

– The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes

– All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

Data Triangulation;

After arriving at the overall market size—using the market size estimation processes—the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides in the North American medical radiation protection aprons industry.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on material, the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons. The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the durability of these aprons and their efficiency in blocking radiation and protecting the body.

Based on type, the medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest and skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2018, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest market share primarily due to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in dental clinics and hospital settings.

Geographical Scenario: The US accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of the US can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of key players in the country. Apart from this, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments is also expected to drive the overall medical radiation protection aprons market in the country.

The North American medical radiation protection aprons market is highly consolidated in nature, with a few players offering a variety of products. The major players operating in this market are Infab Corporation (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US). The key strategies followed by most companies in this market are product launches & approvals. These two strategies accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped from 2015 to 2018.

Infab Corporation manufactures and markets revolution lead aprons, classic lead aprons, and dental lead aprons. In order to strengthen its position in the market, the company focuses on expanding its product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, the company launched a revolution premium vest and skirt with interior pockets.