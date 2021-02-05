This is How Key Players are Maintaining Their Places in the Global Intraoperative Imaging Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Leaders:

Major players in the Intraoperative Imaging Instruments Market are Medtronic (Ireland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Brainlab AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), IMRIS Deerfield Imaging (U.S.), NeuroLogica Corporation (U.S.), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).

The global Intraoperative Imaging Market is dominated by Medtronic (Ireland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), and Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany) owing to their global presence and broad product portfolio in the global intraoperative imaging market.

GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric Company (U.S.) is the leading player in the intraoperative imaging market. The company’s position is attributed to its strong brand image, robust product portfolio, and wide geographic presence. The company has a strong focus on innovation and quality. In 2015, the company filled ~3100 new patents in 10 research centers. In November 2015, GE Healthcare signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Oregon Health & Science University (U.S.) to develop research programs. Besides research and development, the company also focuses on launching products. For instance, in November 2012, the company launched its OEC Brivo 865 Advance. The introduction of this product expanded the company’s portfolio of C-arms. It also focuses on training users for GE mobile C-arms by providing courses and conducting training programs. These programs provide the necessary skills and knowledge to medical facility employees to maintain the mobile C-arms in good working condition. Each year, over 4,000 physicians are trained by the company.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94836651



Expected Revenue Growth:

The global Intraoperative Imaging market is projected to reach 2,067 million by 2021 from USD 1,606 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

Major Growth Boosters:

A number of factors, such as the growth in the aging population, rising burden of chronic diseases with changing lifestyles, increasing preference and demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), and expanding applications of neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery are expected to fuel the growth of the intraoperative imaging market. However, the high cost of intraoperative imaging equipment is expected to create a negative impact on the growth of Intraoperative Imaging Instruments Market.

Siemens AG (Germany) has a robust geographic presence in more than 200 countries across the Americas, Asia, Australia, Europe, C.I.S., Africa, and the Middle East. To sustain its position in the intraoperative imaging market, the company focuses on adopting organic growth strategies. In line with this, the company received regulatory approvals and launched a number of products.

For instance, in March 2016, Cios Fusion, Cios Connect, and Cios Select received FDA approval, and in April 2014, the company received FDA approval for Cios Alpha. This vital development is expected to increase sales in the U.S., a key market for mobile C-arms. In October 2013, Siemens AG entered into an agreement with IMRIS Deerfield Imaging (U.S.); this enabled the company to innovative computed tomography (CT) products as the core of its IMRIS VISIUS iCT solution. In addition, as of September 2015, the company has 56,200 granted patents across the globe, which helps it to gain a competitive edge over other players in the market.

Philips Healthcare, a business segment of Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands) held the third position in the intraoperative imaging market. In 1955, a team of engineers from Philips Medical Systems developed the first mobile C-arm. The company has close to six decades of experience in the mobile C-arm segment. Its broad portfolio of intraoperative imaging (including intraoperative iMRI and C-Arms), strong brand image, significant financial strength for R&D activities, broad customer base, and wide geographic reach are the key factors accounting for its large share of this market. In order to expand its presence in the intraoperative imaging market, the company focuses on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations. In line with this strategy, in April 2012, Philips collaborated with Brainlab AG (Germany) to create a comprehensive intra-operative solution with the goal of streamlining neurosurgery procedures.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94836651



Geographical Growth Prospects:

Currently, North America dominates the Intraoperative Imaging Instruments Market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this market can be attributed to infrastructural improvements in healthcare facilities, growth in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and growing disposable incomes in this region.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com