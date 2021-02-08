Human Microbiome Market worth $1,731 million by 2027

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —

This market is expected to grow from USD 942 million in 2024 to USD 1,731 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.5 % during the forecast period. Microbiomes are responsible for a wide variety of metabolic and developmental processes—from food digestion to vitamin synthesis and even brain function. They also play a major role in human conditions, such as obesity and inflammatory bowel disease.

The probiotics segment to account for the largest share of the global human microbiome market in 2022

Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, foods, medical foods, diagnostic tests, and drugs. The probiotics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the human microbiome market in 2022. The increasing awareness of probiotics for the prevention and treatment of various lifestyle & chronic diseases and health benefits of probiotics over conventional medicines, such as antibiotics are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

The therapeutics segment to account for the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. The therapeutics segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. This is due to the need for the development of reliable, precise, and quicker treatment of chronic lifestyle diseases and various other disorders.

The infectious diseases segment to account for the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on disease, the human microbiome market is segmented into five categories—infectious diseases, endocrine & metabolic disorders, inflammatory diseases, cancer, and other diseases. The infectious disease segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. This is due to the increasing research in microbiome-based products and their use in treating infectious diseases. Many smaller companies are investing in research, and their major focus is on developing products targeting microbiome modulators for infectious diseases.

Europe to account for the largest share of the human microbiome market in 2022

On the basis of region, the global human microbiome market is segmented into four major geographies— North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global human microbiome market in 2022. The large share of this regional segment is mainly due to the high research activity in this region.

The major players in the human microbiome market include Enterome Bioscience (France), 4D Pharma (UK), and Seres Therapeutics (US).

