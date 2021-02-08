Global Drug Screening Market : North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global drug screening market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2025, from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.3%. Growth in this market is attributed to the rising drug & alcohol consumption, the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, government funding in major markets, and regulatory approvals and product and service launches.

COVID-19 impact on the drug screening market :

COVID-19 has resulted in significant disruptions to businesses and economic activities globally and is expected to have a short-term negative impact on the drug screening market due to limited or non-availability of medical facilities/treatment centers, harm reduction service providers, and the fear of infection transmission. To reduce the strain on the healthcare system and decrease disease transmission, various governments worldwide provided guidelines to postpone or delay non-essential medical and surgical procedures.

Industry Segmentation:

Based on product, the drug screening market is segmented into analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. Rapid testing devices market is further subsegmented into urine testing devices and oral fluid testing devices. The urine testing devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. However, the oral fluid testing devices segment is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the benefits it offers such as shorter detection window, non-invasive nature, and low risk of sample tampering.

The global drug screening market by sample type is segmented into urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples. The urine sample segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019; however, the oral fluid samples segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the Drug Testing Market is segmented into workplaces, criminal justice systems & law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools & colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories. In 2019, the workplace testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of this end-user segment can be attributed to the growing safety concerns in the workplace and the increasing number of organizations that have made regular drug screening mandatory.

Geographical Growth:

The drug screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe. The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as rising consumption of illicit drugs, availability of government funding to curb drug abuse, and the presence of laws supporting drug screening, and growing burden of accidents due to unsafe levels of alcohol consumption.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in this market include LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Alere (US), OraSure (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), LifeLoc (US), MPD Inc. (US), Omega Laboratories (US), Premier Biotech (US), Psychemedics (US), Roche (Switzerland), Shimadzu (Japan), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

