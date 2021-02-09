770-Tree-Guy Celebrates Mulch Madness in March

Peachtree City, Georgia, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — 770-Tree-Guy is pleased to announce they are celebrating Mulch Madness in March. To provide their customers with the mulch they need for upcoming landscaping projects as spring approaches, they are holding a special promotion.

For their Mulch Madness promotion, 770-Tree-Guy is offering their premium, double-ground, all-natural, organically composted mulch at just $26 per cubic yard. A cubic yard of mulch covers a 10 foot by 10 foot area with about three inches of mulch for plenty of insulation, water retention and protection for plants. Spring is the perfect time to add or renew the mulch around trees and other landscaping features to ensure healthier plants.

Mulch is an essential element when it comes to healthy trees and landscaping. The mulch holds water into the soil to ensure plants get plenty of hydration and encourages better quality soil for healthier overall plants. It’s also a low-maintenance option to ensure homeowners don’t need to spend more time than necessary taking care of their landscaping. The professional team at 770-Tree-Guy is available to answer any questions homeowners may have and to help them decide if mulch is the best option for their needs.

Anyone interested in learning about the Mulch Madness sale in March can find out more by visiting the 770treeguy.com website or by calling 1-770-809-6775.

About 770-Tree-Guy: 770-Tree-Guy is a full-service landscaping company that provides reliable services to customers throughout the Fayetteville and Newnan areas. They have three locations to better serve a larger customer base. Their team of experienced professionals can help homeowners with just about any landscaping need.

