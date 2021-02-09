NTSPL Foundation Donated Blankets to Homeless and Slum-dwellers in this Winter

Patia, India, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Normally in winter we all prefer to snuggle under the blanket to get a warmth, safe and comfortable zone for us but homeless and slum-dwellers who are on the streets, they are really struggling to survive from harsh winter.

There are many homeless people, including beggars who spend their nights on roadsides, at bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, footpaths and other public places in the city.

NTSPL Foundation, Bhubaneswar based Social Organisation, CSR wing of a reputed software company Nexus Technoware Solution Pvt.Ltd. distributed blankets to homeless people within Cuttack & Bhubaneswar twin city. We try our best to reach out to every needy person who is fighting on roadsides to survive from harsh winter. There cannot be a bigger satisfaction than saving someone’s life.