NTSPL Foundation Donated Blankets to Homeless and Slum-dwellers in this Winter

Posted on 2021-02-09 by in Non Profit // 0 Comments

Patia, India, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Normally in winter we all prefer to snuggle under the blanket to get a warmth, safe and comfortable zone for us but homeless and slum-dwellers who are on the streets, they are really struggling to survive from harsh winter.

There are many homeless people, including beggars who spend their nights on roadsides, at bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, footpaths and other public places in the city.

NTSPL Foundation, Bhubaneswar based Social Organisation, CSR wing of a reputed software company Nexus Technoware Solution Pvt.Ltd. distributed blankets to homeless people within Cuttack & Bhubaneswar twin city. We try our best to reach out to every needy person who is fighting on roadsides to survive from harsh winter. There cannot be a bigger satisfaction than saving someone’s life.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!