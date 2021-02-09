Breast Reconstruction Market Worth $603 million by 2025 – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Breast Reconstruction Market size is expected to grow from $603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0%

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Polytech Health & Aesthetics received US FDA approval for its textured breast implants (macrotextured and polyurethane-coated implants)

In 2018, J&J launched CPX4 breast tissue expander

In 2018, Polytech Health & Aesthetics merged with G&G Biotechnology

Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the breast reconstruction market. These methods were also used to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Based on product,

Segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on the procedure,

The breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

Based on type,

Segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Geographical Scenario:

The breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the breast reconstruction in North America.

Global Leaders:

The prominent players operating in this market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), Silimed (Brazil), Laboratories Arion (France), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.(China), CEREPLAS (France), HansBiomed (South Korea), PMT Corporation (US), and Shanghai Kangning Medical Device (China)

Johnson & Johnson is one of the leading players in the market. The company offers a broad product portfolio across the globe. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the breast reconstruction market.