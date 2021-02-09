Strategies Adopted by Key Players in the Global Distillation Systems Market

The distillation systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, to reach USD 7.91 billion by 2023. The key players profiled have a strong presence in the global food flavors market; they include GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX FLOW (US), Sulzer (Switzerland), Core Laboratories (Netherlands), PILODIST (Germany), Anton Paar (Austria), Praj Industries (India), L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (India), EPIC Modular Process Systems (US), BÜFA Composite System (Germany), and Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany).

The key players adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures & partnerships, and new product and technology launches, to cater to the increasing demand for distillation systems among customers and expand their business across regions. The companies in this market are focusing on increasing their investments in R&D activities to develop new products equipped with advanced technologies. Companies are also focusing on improving their geographic presence by expanding their manufacturing and sales facilities in various countries.

The companies have invested in innovations and technologies to create increasing demand for distillation systems, specific to various industrial applications, such as beverages, food, water treatment, pharmaceutical, petroleum refineries & biorefineries, and chemicals. Companies such as PILODIST (Germany) and Alfa Laval (Sweden) are expanding their product portfolio and innovating new products and technologies to increase their customer base. However, companies such as Anton Paar (Austria) and SPX FLOW (US) are focusing on expanding their global presence by establishing new sales offices and manufacturing facilities globally.

PILODIST (Germany) is a leading supplier of units and systems that are used for thermal separation. These units and systems are mainly used in the crude oil industry. The company offers standard products, systems, and customized solutions to meet the client requirements. In addition, the company is expanding its business by launching new products and technologies to strengthen its position in regional markets. In September 2015, PILODIST launched compact crude oil distillation system–PETRODIST 600 S.

Anton Paar (Austria) is one of the key players in the distillation systems market that focuses on manufacturing, developing, and marketing customized automation and robotic solutions. It is concentrating on expanding its manufacturing capacity and sales base to strengthen its position in regional and domestic markets. In April 2018, the company opened its new production facility in Sijekovac/Brod, Bosnia. This manufacturing site helped the company to expand its production capacity.

Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany) is a supplier of the process and packaging technology. The company started a joint venture, BOPATEC S.A. de C.V (Mexico), with Grupo Hubapac S.A. de C.V. This joint venture will showcase the product line of Bosch Packaging Technology for food and pharmaceutical industry in Mexico. The company is also expanding its business by expanding its sales base to strengthen its position in regional and domestic markets.

