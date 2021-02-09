Photodiode Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Photodiode Market: Introduction

Photodiodes are semiconductor devices that convert light into electrical current. Photodiodes are either exposed or packaged with a window or optical fibre connection. Advancements in the consumer electronics industry and an increase in the usage of semiconductors in almost all industry verticals are among factors that have boosted the photodiode market. Photodiodes are versatile products used in different modes. Photodiodes are high-speed as per the surface area and have two modes of operation. In the photovoltaic mode, the dependence upon light is non-linear and the dynamic range achieved is very small. In addition, the maximum speed cannot be achieved in this mode. In the photoconductive mode, the dependence upon light is linear. Generally, photodiodes are used in the electronics industry, especially in detectors and wide-bandwidth optical telecommunications systems.

Photodiodes are optoelectronic devices that are diverse in type & usage and can be adopted for use in almost any electronic device. Photodiodes can be used with infrared light sources such as LED, neon, fluorescent and laser light. Photodiodes are also cheaper as compared to most light detection diodes.

Photodiode Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the photodiode market is their increasing usage by the consumer electronics industry, which is accelerating the growth of the photodiode market. In addition, the increasing usage of photodiodes in other industries is boosting the demand for photodiodes. Other factors boosting the photodiode market include the features of photodiodes, which include better frequency response ration, linearity, low noise, can be used as variable resistance devices and very fast operating speed. Another advantage of photodiodes is that they have high sensitivity to light, which makes them highly efficient for focused light-based applications.

However, the market is likely to be restrained by certain technical disadvantages associated with photodiodes, which include specifications such as small active area, rapid increase in dark current that depends upon temperature, the need for amplification at low illumination levels, temperature dependency & poor temperature stability and the possibility of the current being too small & hence insufficient for driving circuits owing to which amplification of photodiode-based circuits is necessary.

Photodiode Market: Segmentation

The photodiode market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, mode, application and region.

On the basis of type, the photodiode market can be segmented into:

PN Photodiode

PIN Photodiode

Avalanche Photodiode

Schottky Photodiode

On the basis of material, the photodiode market can be segmented into:

Silicon

Germanium

Indium Gallium Arsenide

Lead(II) Sulfide

On the basis of mode, the photodiode market can be segmented into:

Photovoltaic Mode

Photoconductive Mode

Others

On the basis of application, the photodiode market can be segmented into:

Electronics

Medical

Safety Equipment

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Communication Systems

Others

Photodiode Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global photodiode market identified across the value chain include Everlight, OSRAM, ROHM, Hamamatsu, Kodenshi, TTE(OPTEK), First Sensor AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lite-On Technology, Inc., ON Semiconductor, GCS and Kyosemi Corporation.

Photodiode Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the photodiode market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the North America photodiode market is expected to be a major market in terms of value due to technological advancements in the region, which require the usage of photodiodes in most applications, particularly in medical applications that include detectors for computed tomography and instruments to analyse samples (immunoassays) & pulse oximeters. The North America photodiode market is expected to be followed by the Asia Pacific excluding Japan photodiode market and the Japan photodiode market due to the existence of a large consumer electronic industry in these regions. In terms of growth rate, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan photodiode market is leading the market followed by the Europe and North America photodiode markets.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Photodiode Market Segments

Photodiode Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Photodiode Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Photodiode Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Photodiode Market Value Chain

Photodiode Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Photodiode Market includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

