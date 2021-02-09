Arrow LED Displays Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2018-2028

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Arrow LED Displays Market: Introduction

The semiconductor industry is witnessing several changes owing to technological advancements. Arrow LED displays are used in electronic devices as a medium of interaction between the user and the system. Arrow LED displays are the devices used to provide information by displaying animation and directions. Arrow LED displays use Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) that help produce more brilliance and greater light intensity. Arrow LED displays consist of microcontroller, circuit board and LED segments or dot matrix, which are arranged in a rectangular configuration or in triangular shapes. In arrow LED displays, LEDs are placed at the column and row at the convergence of the matrix or segments. In arrow LED displays, LEDs are connected with microcontroller, switches and operating devices to control and display the information. The basic functionality of arrow LED displays is to emit light when an electric current is passed through its semiconductor material. However, there can be damages to the arrow LED displays due to the type of current or voltage passed through it.

Nowadays, in the retail industry, especially shopping malls, arrow LED displays are provided to display directions to consumers. Arrow LED displays are specifically used in financial sectors to display the rates of products. Arrow LED displays are also used in multiple applications, such as digital clocks, electronic meters, basic calculators, lift displays, TVs and tablets, among others. Arrow LED displays are widely used for commercial purposes, and their most significant advantage is their higher efficiency and low consumption of energy.

Arrow LED Displays Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major drivers of the arrow LED displays market is the penetration of LED displays around the world in different industries, which has boosted the demand for arrow LED displays for efficient displays. Increase in the demand for arrow LED displays has been witnessed since the past decade as electronic devices require efficient lighting to provide information to the outside world. Another driver for the arrow LED displays market is the easy availability of these displays along with low prices due to the presence of several local players in different regions. Moreover, owing to their energy efficiency, LEDs help save the cost of electricity consumption.

However, electronic and other displays are not being used in certain developing regions of the world, which is one of the factors hampering the growth of the arrow LED displays market in these regions. In addition, most of the arrow LED display do not provide good color uniformity, which also acts as a restraining factor for the arrow LED displays market.

Arrow LED Displays Market: Segmentation

The arrow LED displays market can be segmented on the basis of display sizes, application and region.

On the basis of display sizes, the arrow LED displays market can be segmented into:

Less than 1”

1”-2”

More than 2”

On the basis of application, the arrow LED Displays market can be segmented into:

Digital calculators

Electronic meters

Digital clocks

Others

Arrow LED Displays Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of arrow LED displays market are: Asian Electronics, Kingbright, Compucare, Embedsol Technologies LLP Broadcom Inc., Forge Europa, Lumex Inc., MULTICOMP, Seegate Corporation and Oasistek.

Arrow LED Displays Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the arrow LED displays market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, Greater China and India are the largest arrow LED displays market, and MEA is seen to be an emerging arrow LED displays market due to increasing penetration of LED displays in the automotive, retail and semiconductor industries. The production and usage of arrow LED displays in Greater China is the highest, and urbanization of infrastructure is expected to propel the demand for lighting products in Greater China. The arrow LED displays market in the MEA region is witnessing growth, owing to growth in the markets of Qatar and UAE. In terms of value, the North America and China regions hold a significant share of the arrow LED displays market followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 To 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Arrow LED Displays Market includes

North America Arrow LED Displays U.S. Canada



Latin America Arrow LED Displays Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America



Europe Arrow LED Displays EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia Arrow LED Displays

Japan Arrow LED Displays

APEJ Arrow LED Displays Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

