Audio Signaling Devices Market Prime Economies Expected to Deliver Major Growth until 2028

Penetration of automation in the industries has increased the number of occupational hazards. Besides working personnel, industrial accidents pose damage to the machines as well as the finished goods, thereby summing up to the destruction of a significant scale. This has driven the need to improve the safety measures in the industries and the same is addressed by the development of audio signaling devices that solely function to reduce the probabilities of industry mishaps.

Audio signaling devices have been finding their applications in the automotive industry to generate signal during extreme weather conditions like fog to reduce the chances of road accidents. With the increasing need for fuel to facilitate the functions of machines and automotive, there has been an exponential increase in the oil and gas excavation activities. Such activities being susceptible to explosions have been contributing to the adoption rate of audio signaling devices.

Audio Signaling Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

The key focus of the participants operating in the audio signaling market lies in increasing the efficiency of their supply chain and distribution channel. Manufacturers of the audio signaling devices have been defining strategies to leverage the sales opportunities generated by tactical product positioning. A track on the shifting preferences of consumers have also been made and the same is being addressed by the players.

Some of the significant partakers functioning in the audio signaling devices market include Moflash Signaling Ltd., Tomar Electronics, E2S Warning Signals, Schneider Electric, R. Stahl AG, Honeywell, Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Werma Signaltechnik GmbH, Federal Signal Corporation, and Patlite Corporation.

Moflash Signaling Ltd – In January 2019, the company completed the acquisition of Clifford and Snell from R.Stahl, which will serve as a portfolio-enricher to its products. The merger is aimed at meeting the demands of customers in the audio signaling devices market. The company consists of numerous ATEX approvals, which will be an addition to its product lines.

The company announced a significant development in the explosion-proof beacons, BExBGL2, with LED light sources and field-replaceable color lenses. The product is user configurable and allows the users to decide the notification of signal duties. The flameproof beacon is the best-suited device for Zone 1, 2, 21, and 22 applications and complies with the IECEx and ATEX standards. Federal Signal Corporation – In February 2019, the company announced the expansion of Illinois-based facility to underpin the increasing demand for environmental-safe devices. The company plans to invest in the capacity to supplement the growth potential to the existing facility. The expansion is estimated to add about 100,000 square feet to the current production facility.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc., founded in 1903 is an American developer of information technology and industrial automation. The company boasts a rich product portfolio in industrial automation and manufacturing execution system with its clients in over 80 countries across the world.

Patlite Corporation

Patlite Corporation was incorporated in 1947 and consists of sales subsidiaries in the U.S., Germany, Korea, Singapore, and China. It is a forerunning technology engineering company and a competent manufacturer of sound alarms, LED status indicating lights, and audible communication network system.

Audio Signaling Devices Market – Dynamics

Customizable Nature of Audio Signaling Devices to Boost their Sales

The primary factor driving the sales of audio signaling devices market is their wide availability and easy maintenance, which can be achieved at low cost. With the increasing awareness pertaining to safety among consumers, manufacturers have been developing audio signaling devices that can be tailor-made as per the demand of the end-users and the addition or removal of certain audio signaling devices is possible. These devices can comprehend external impact while being positioned both indoors and outdoors. As a result, consumers have been favoring these devices to enhance their safety, which will aid in sustaining the growth of the audio signaling devices market.

Middle East and Africa to Remain a Significant Audio Signaling Devices Market

An incessant growth in the number of excavation and mining activities have been witnessed in the Middle East and Africa region with the significantly high deposits of gas, oil, and minerals. However, owing to the high susceptibility of the region to explosions and blasts, there has been a growing demand for audio signaling devices to take charge of the situation at an early stage and prevent the large-scale damage. Continuous research and development in the audio signaling devices market have led to the improvement of these products with enhanced reliability of operation in the emergency situations, which has resulted in the growth of the audio signaling devices market.

Audio Signaling Devices Market – Segmentation

The audio signaling devices market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Type

Connectivity

Application

Geography

Audio Signaling Devices Market Segmentation – By Type

Depending on the type, the audio signaling devices market can be classified into:

Video Surveillance Systems

Visual and Audible Combination Units

Speakers and Tone Generators

Fire Alarms

Bells and Horns

Lighting

Strobe Beacons

Others

Audio Signaling Devices Market Segmentation – By Connectivity

Based on the connectivity, the audio signaling devices market can be fragmented into:

Wireless

Wired

Audio Signaling Devices Market Segmentation – By Application

On the basis of the connectivity, the audio signaling devices market can be divided into:

Mining

Energy and Power

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Transportation

Water and Wastewater Treatment

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Audio Signaling Devices market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Audio Signaling Devices market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

