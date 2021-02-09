Motorized Valves Market Inclination Highpoints Contribution of Prosperous Economies to Push Growth Between 2018-2028

A large power plant has hundreds of valves installed in it to manage water and stream flows seamlessly. Valves are mainly deployed to control flow, its direction, regulate a flow or process pressure or relieve a pipe system of a specific pressure. A motorized valve is a type of valve that uses an electric motor to open or close its mechanism. Motorized valves make a viable option for diverse remote fluid control applications, including agricultural irrigation, aircraft deicing, and automated fire suppression. Furthermore, motorized heating valves have been witnessing traction as electrically controlled valves that are used in central heating systems to limit or control the flow of heated water in the home.

Motorized Valves Market – Competitive Landscape

In December 2018, Emerson acquired a leading manufacturer of innovative valve technology, Advanced Engineering Valves. The acquisition enabled Emerson to provide its customers with the world’s most extensive portfolio of valves to enhance process performance & reliability.

In March 2018, Valworx introduced a new line of electric actuators named 5618a series, available for the company’s all types of valves, such as lead-free brass, stainless steel, and PVC ball valves.

The Keihin Co., Ltd

Founded in 1947 & based in Tokyo, Japan, the company provides a wide range of logistics services worldwide, and primarily offers port, sea, inland, and air cargo transport services. Some of the products offered by the company include motorized ball valves, level control valves, electric flow control valves, air operated valves, and solenoid valves.

Danfoss A/S

Founded in 1933, and headquartered in Nordborg, Denmark, the company works through four segments: Danfoss Cooling, Danfoss Drives, Danfoss Power Solutions, and Danfoss Heating. The Danfoss Group develops products and provides services used in air conditioning, controlling electric motors, cooling food, heating buildings, gas compressors, and powering mobile machinery among others.

Victaulic

Founded in 1925, and headquartered in Pennsylvania, United States, the company is a manufacturer and producer of diverse mechanical pipe joining equipment and systems. The product offering of the company includes pipe fittings, joining, flow control, and equipment modules for oil & gas, chemical, mining, power generation, military, water and wastewater treatment, commercial building, marine, and fire protection industries.

Emerson Electric

Founded in 1890 and based in Missouri, U.S., the product offering of the company include storage systems, process control systems, climate technologies, power technologies industrial automation, network power, professional tools, and electric motors.

Honeywell International Inc.

Founded in 1906, and headquartered in New Jersey, Honeywell Safety Products USA, Inc. designs and manufactures wide range of protection equipment. The product offering of this company includes a wide range of eye and face protection equipment, gas detection, respiratory apparatus, alarms, shoes, gloves, and accessories.

Motorized Valves Market Dynamics

Upward Demand for Smart Valves Emerging as a Primary Trend in Market

The growing awareness about how automation can drive efficiency and reduce downtime in diverse end-user industries is accelerating the modernization of existing facilities. With industries increasingly considering implementation of automated equipment and industrial components, adoption and development of smart valves are anticipated to become a key trend in the global motorized valves market. Consequently, the diverse end-user industries could see higher deployment of motorized valves in the forthcoming years, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the stakeholders.

Rising Deployment of Valve Diagnostic Functions to Enhance Plant Efficiency Promising Market Growth

Valve diagnostic functions help in improving the overall performance of the plants, by analyzing the plant efficiency, quality and safety. Motorized valves or motorized valves have been witnessing increasing traction for proper flow regulation and control of liquids and gases in pipelines. With manufacturing increasingly needing diagnostic technologies to monitor the value performance, the adoption of motorized control valves is growing, which, in turn is paving way for positive changes in the motorized valves market.

Accelerating Exploration Activities for New Sources of Oil & Gas Underpinning Gains in Motorized Valves Market

There has been a significant rise in both offshore and onshore oil & gas exploration activities to cater to the ever-expanding need for their production. Several new refineries have been built while the existing ones are undergoing renovation, which is anticipated to increase the demand for industrial valves, such as motorized valves. The growing installation of motorized valves to control, monitor and measure the oil & gas flow is fueling growth in the market.

