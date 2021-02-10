HoduSoft Announced Single-Tenant Call Center & Multi-Tenant Voice Broadcasting Software for Businesse

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a well-known VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider has announced single-tenant call center and multi-tenant voice broadcasting software for businesses. The single-tenant software version is perfect for businesses for their own usage. It can be used by Call Centers, BPO’s, Banks, Insurance Companies, Healthcare, Manufacturing, or any other business that wants to streamline customer engagement and enhance customer satisfaction. Various benefits that businesses can enjoy using single-tenant call center solution include:

On the other hand, HoduSoft’s multi-tenant voice broadcasting software helps businesses in empowering their business communication. The solution is appropriate for enterprises with multiple branches. It is widely used by the Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSP’s), Internet Service Providers (ISP’s), Telecoms, and VoIP service providers to provide hosted call center or contact center as a service. These enterprises can subscribe to HoduSoft’s multi-tenant voice and SMS broadcasting solution where each unit becomes a tenant, managing separate records and accounts.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “Our multi-tenant voice broadcasting solution is designed to be profoundly configurable for businesses to make the application perform according to their requirements. The system also provides multilingual support and a text-to-speech facility to help businesses communicate in a better manner with the customers. Using our multi-tenant voice broadcasting solution, businesses are able to add a personal touch to their communication via automated messages or notifications. They can also reach a wider audience and carry out efficient IVR surveys and polls, run campaigns, event promotions, and much more. In addition to this, through our digital voice messaging software, businesses can save around 30% to 70% cost as compared to hiring voice agents.”

The concerned person further added, “Our highly skilled team of developers has hands-on experience in developing enterprise-grade call/contact center software to serve the needs of assorted businesses. The single-tenant call center and multi-tenant voice broadcasting solution offered by our experts assure intelligence, reliability, and security. The advanced features of the software allow businesses to work more efficiently, provide prompt service, and most importantly deliver exceptional customer experience.”

The single-tenant call center and multi-tenant voice and SMS broadcasting software offered by HoduSoft is a highly scalable solution, easy to set up, eliminates the need for installing bulky hardware and complex wiring, create better training programs, provide well-defined reports, aid decision processes, and can be obtained at the most competitive rates.

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is one of the top Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced an array of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments. Till now, HoduSoft has served 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world.

