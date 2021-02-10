Simplii Consulting, LLC Announces Mark Schulert as Vice President of HVAC

DALLAS, TEXAS, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Simplii Consulting, LLC is pleased to announce that Mark Schulert has joined the Simplii team as the Vice President of HVAC. Mark brings a wealth of HVAC industry knowledge and an extensive network of contacts in the Western Region of the United States. “Mark’s industry depth and business development skills will help Simplii secure new engagement opportunities, develop strategic alliances and expand our sales presence in important growth markets,” said Peggy Wells, Simplii Consulting Chief Executive Officer.

“I am very excited to be joining Simplii Consulting, “said Mark Schulert. “I believe that Simplii Consulting fills a gap in the home services industry that is greatly underserved. Contractors are so busy with the day to day running of their business that they need someone who truly understands their situation and can implement the solutions needed for success. Simplii Consulting is that rare group of people that have tremendous experience and expertise within home service industries, and a huge heart for helping contractors achieve their dreams! I’m honored to be part of this amazing team!”

About Simplii Consulting: Simplii Consulting is a team of creative thought leaders, change-makers and solution-drivers that partner with business owners to achieve extraordinary results in the Home Services Industry. We have a proven approach built on simple principles: we listen, we question, we learn, and we drive solutions. We have a team of experts that are passionate about results and believe in the far-reaching success of Home Service Providers to impact the lives of their families, their employees, and the communities they serve. Visit www.simpliiconsulting.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/simpliiconsulting/ to connect with members of the team.