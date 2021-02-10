Coronary Stents Market Worth $ 10.31 Bill by 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — According to the research report the Coronary Stents Market is expected to reach USD 10.31 billion by 2021 from USD 7.16 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2021.

This report analyzes and studies the major coronary stent market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The Coronary Stents Market is a highly fragmented market, with several big and emerging players. Key market players include Medtronic, plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), STENTYS SA (France), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vascular Concepts (India), and Translumina GmbH (Germany).

The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, rising burden of CAD, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rising geriatric population. Moreover, development of bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS) and expansion in emerging markets provide significant growth opportunities in the Coronary Stents Market. However, alternative treatment methods for CAD, stringent regulations for product approval, and numerous cases of product failure and product recall may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Coronary Stent Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. Asia is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Factors such as large population base, growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and low manufacturing costs in the region are expected to drive market growth in Asia. Moreover, the growing focus of major players in this region is expected to boost the coronary stents market in Asia.

Based on type, the market is segmented into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents and bioabsorbable stents. The drug-eluting stents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the coronary stents market in 2016. This can primarily be attributed to the advantages of drug-eluting stents over bare-metal stents, such as lower risk of restenosis and other related complications. Based on mode of delivery, the Coronary Stents Market is segmented into balloon-expandable stents and self-expanding stents. The balloon expandable stents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing research activities to improve this technology, high utilization of these stents, and growing regulatory approvals for balloon-expandable stents.

