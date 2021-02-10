Major Innovations are Expected in the Global Top 10 Bioprocess Technology Market in Near Future

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors:

Growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, increase in R&D spending, rising demand for vaccine production, and technological advancements form important growth drivers for this market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory policies and high cost of instruments are restraining market growth for bioprocess technologies.

Research Methodology Followed:

A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the global top 10 bioprocess technology market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each subsegment and the relative differences in growth rates.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share of the global top 10 bioprocess technology market. Growth in this market can be attributed to the increase in demand of high quality biologics, rising spending on R&D by top players in this region. Similarly, Asia is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is fueled by overall growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, investments by key market players in Asia countries, increasing government support, developments in R&D infrastructure, increasing outsourcing to Asia countries, and growing expertise and academic excellence in Asia.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the top 10 bioprocess technology market include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Merck Millipore (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A (France), Corning, Inc.(U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and Charles River Laboratories (U.S.).

Target audience for this report:

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Bioprocess Technology Manufacturing Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Market Research & Consulting Firms

