Wireless Infrastructure Market Global Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities & Forecast

The global Wireless Infrastructure Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Wireless Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach USD 116.75 billion by 2025. Wireless infrastructure can be defined as the infrastructure required to facilitate wireless networking. It is the foundation that’s up ports all mobile communications in communities across the globe. Evolution & changing communication technologies and increasing mobile internet users are the major factors driving the growth of market in the upcoming period.

Key Players:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ADTRAN, Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Ericsson

Samsung

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu

Growth Drivers:

The wireless infrastructure market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% in the upcoming period due to increasing traction of LTE, 4G and 5G high-speed data connectivity network infrastructure capabilities.

The growing network and technology infrastructure among different industries, demand for high-speed data transmission, and connectivity has increased significantly. The projected growth of wireless networking technology and associated devices is due to ongoing trends of WYOD, BYOD, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. Large and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) have realized the benefits of network infrastructures, thereby fueling the growth of market in the next couple of years.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of wireless infrastructure market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, growing demand for enterprise mobility, rising healthcare industry, growing telecom & network infrastructure, technological advancements and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, increasing need for high-speed mobile internet and 4G connections is anticipated to accelerate LTE deployments across the globe. However, issues regarding high R&D expenditure and the other high pricing are negatively impacting the growth of wireless infrastructure industry.

Technology Outlook:

Macrocell Radio Access Networks (RAN)

Small Cells

Remote Radio Heads (RRH)

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Cloud RAN

Carrier Wi-Fi

Mobile Core

Backhaul

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to wireless infrastructure market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The growing emphasis on cost-cutting strategies, increasing industrialization, rapidly expanding wireless communication network and rising demand for collaborations are expected to boost the market growth in this region.

North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the upcoming years. Favorable government regulations & policies and subsidies are driving the growth of the telecom & network infrastructure sector in this region. Also, in the North American region video consumption on mobile devices is rapidly increasing and wireless infrastructure will require more investment to provide the best end-user experience.

