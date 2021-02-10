Breadboards Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Earlier, the construction base used for prototyping of electronics was a plugboard. With the evolution of technology, breadboard came into existence. Today, a breadboard is made of white plastic and is solderless. Solderless breadboards available today consist of a perforated block of plastic consisting of multiple types of spring clips called tie points placed under the perforations. The designing and manufacturing of electronic devices is very expensive and thus, requires tools, such as breadboards, which provide a temporary prototype. Breadboards are available in various forms, such as breadboards-bus strips, breadboards-mounted, breadboards-powered and breadboards-singles. The adoption of breadboards is increasing rapidly due to the multiple advantages they offer. Breadboards allow components to be quickly changed and also protect them against heat. Low cost and easy availability are other factors driving the growth of the breadboards market.

Adoption of breadboards is increasing nowadays. Vendors in the breadboard market are focusing on designing advanced solderless breadboards that are mounted on flat casing, which consists of additional equipment, such as a power supply or multiple signal generators. Vendors are also focusing on innovating new designs, colors and sizes to increase applications of breadboards.

Breadboards Market: Drivers and Restraints

Solderless breadboards do not require soldering and thus, are highly reusable. Thus, it becomes easy to create temporary prototypes and perform an experiment with various circuit designs. Breadboards allow users to make temporary circuits and facilitate prototyping. Also, breadboards are widely used for testing of new parts, such as integrated circuits. These factors are driving the growth of the breadboards market.

Solderless breadboards provide high resistance, large parasitic capacitance and high inductance. Thus, breadboards are limited to operations that require low frequencies. This factor may hamper the growth of the breadboards market. Also, breadboards can only accommodate devices or components that have grid spacing of 0.1 inches. Thus, they cannot accommodate devices, such as surface mount technology or components with multiple rows of connectors. This is another factor that might hamper the growth of breadboards in the market.

Breadboards Market: Segmentation

The Breadboards market can be categorized on the basis of type of breadboards, components and size. On the basis of type of breadboards, the market can be categorized into solderless breadboards, stripboards, printed circuit boards and wooden plate breadboards. Solderless breadboards are widely used for technological education since they are reusable. Stripboards are used to build semi-permanent soldered prototypes.

Segmentation of the Breadboards Market Based on types of breadboards:

Solderless breadboards

Stripboard

Printed Circuit Breadboard

Wooden Plate Breadboards

Segmentation of the Breadboards Market Based on components of breadboards:

Binding Posts

DIP Support

Terminal Strips

Power Rails

Segmentation of the Breadboards Market Based on size of breadboards:

Full Size

Half Size

Mini Size

Breadboards Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Breadboards market are 3M, Mikroelektronika A.D., Pololu, Elegoo, Digilent, Inc., Twin Industries Inc., B&K Precision Corporation, Global Specialties, SparkFun Electronics, Pi Supply and Kitronik Ltd.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the Breadboards market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for Breadboards as a majority of Breadboards vendors, such as B&K Precision Corporation, 3M Company and Digilent, Inc., are based in North America. The semiconductor market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the adoption of advanced electronic designing tools and devices including Breadboards. Rising disposable income in countries in the regions mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of breadboards in these regions in near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Breadboards Market Segments

Global Breadboards Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Breadboards Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Breadboards Market

Global Breadboards Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Breadboards Market

Breadboards Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Breadboards Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Breadboards Market includes

North America Breadboards Market US Canada

Latin America Breadboards Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Breadboards Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Breadboards Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Breadboards Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Breadboards Market

China Breadboards Market

The Middle East and Africa Breadboards Market GCC Countries North Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



