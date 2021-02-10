Rift Sawn Lumber Market Statistics, Opportunities, Demand, Forecast to 2027 by Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The rift sawn lumber market is foreseen to witness modest growth on the back of its growing applications in furniture and flooring sectors. Manufacturers of rift sawn lumber are focusing on developing quality and robust rift sawn lumber in a bid to ensure higher performance and resistance to heat and cold and overall weathering. However, they have been facing a major challenge in addressing the need of superior quality rift sawn lumber.

This prompted rift sawn lumber manufacturers to develop special rift sawn lumber to cater to the growing needs of clients for quality floorings. For instance, Virtu has developed rift sawn lumber white oak – the Virtu Special Rift. This type of rift sawn lumber features is susceptible to gapping and checking. Color uniformity and grain linearity of rift sawn lumber white oak facilitates superior quality and elegance, best suited for the flooring sector in residential and commercial buildings.

The rift sawn lumber market is likely to remain impacted by the on-going trade war between United States and China. Albeit at a lower level, the imports and exports of overall lumber have been negatively impacted and rift sawn lumber is no exception. According to the latest news by Trump Administration, the cost of rift sawn lumber will further increase owing to high tariffs, which is more likely to impact the residential construction in the country.

Fact.MR’s new report on the global rift sawn lumber market includes the most credible insights on the market dynamics. Being the most expensive and rarely sought after wood product, demand for rift sawn lumber remains under the influence of micro as well as macroeconomic factors.

With the focus on changing economic scenario, growth of wood manufacturing and furniture industries, circular economy initiatives in furniture sector and evolving forestry legislation, the report forecasts growth of global rift sawn lumber market between the period 2018 and 2027. Based on this, the report delivers the most comprehensive insights of the market that are important to understand in making business decisions.

Rift Sawn Lumber: Cost-Intensive Though Sturdy

Sawmill usually produces mainly three types of lumbers namely plain sawn, quarter sawn, and rift sawn. Some lumber types might overlap different sawn types. Among these types, rift sawing process is the most time consuming and wasteful, making the lumber cost-intensive. However, rift sawn lumbers have straight and fleck-free grains making the wood attractive for luxury homemakers that prefer custom furniture construction with a modern yet attractive design. In addition, rift sawn lumber are also used in manufacturing of musical instruments, decorative panels, and flooring.

Consistent Rise of the Luxury Real Estate Increasing Adoption

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the numbers of new residential construction has increased steadily in past decade in the United States. Similarly, construction and engineering sector is steadily growing across the globe. With the increased investments in the real estate, luxury real estate sector is witnessing consistent demand. Rift sawn lumber, in particular, white oak rifts are preferred furniture wood in the luxury home furniture and flooring.

Rift Sawn lumbers of the white oak are famous for their aesthetics, resistance to decay, and stability. Due to a uniform grain appearance, rift white oak is primarily used for manufacturing furniture products such as moldings, stairs, floorings, and exteriors. In the dressing rooms and kitchen of luxury residence and constructions like a library, furniture is usually embellished with white oak rifts. Although sought after by limited end-users, the global market for rift sawn lumber is foreseen to remain steady. And the adoption of rift sawn lumber made from oak is likely to remain steady in the luxury real estate sector.

Steady Growth of the Furniture Sector to Fuel Demand

According to the UN Industrial Development Organization, globally, the manufacturers of wood products grew by 3.7% while the furniture manufacturing grew by 4% in 2017. This data represents rapidly rising economy and emerging markets and their impact on the steady growth of the furniture sector. The organization also reports gradual shift of the wood products demand from industrialized countries to developing countries. Urbanization and industrialization in the developing countries have led to their economic growth. Moreover, the world production of office furniture has increased significantly, particularly in Asia Pacific region, followed by North America and Europe.

Gradually shifting global economic scenario and increased disposable income have enabled more consumers to seek personalization and customization. As rift sawn lumbers are specifically preferred for customized furniture, with the increased purchase power, demand for rift sawn lumber is projected to remain steady during the forecast period.

Development of Engineered Wood Barricading Adoption

Engineered wood is manufactured by compressing wood or wood pieces, held by adhesives and covered in veneer or laminate. Compared to original hardwood products, engineered wood products are cost-effective, long lasting, as well as resistant to scratches and dents. Further, due to their affordable and durable nature, engineered plywood is gradually dominating the furniture sector. In addition, rising importance of green building construction and circular economy in the furniture sector, engineered wood is considered the most environmentally sustainable option.

