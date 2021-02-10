Deproteinized Whey Market Statistics, Opportunities, Demand, Forecast to 2027 by Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The deproteinized whey market continues to be driven by the proclivity for clean flavors and strong disfavor for objectionable off-flavors. The utilization of deproteinized whey is found across a multitude of applications, ranging from dairy to nutritional products.

The rising permeation of deproteinized whey as an economic source of dairy solids is boosting the growth of deproteinized whey market. Moreover, the use of deproteinized whey as a viable alternative to sweet whey powder, for low mineral and high lactose content requirement, is likely to rev up the growth potential of deproteinized whey market.

The minimum fat content in deproteinized whey boosts its popularity in the food processing industry, driving the growth of deproteinized whey market. In addition to that, the convenience of using deproteinized whey as a viable alternative of lactose is also likely to spur revenues of deproteinized whey market.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=652

The growing demand from animal feed is also likely to be one of the key revenue levers of the deproteinized whey market. Deproteinized whey is also being highly sought in the manufacture of dry mixes, creating latent business opportunities for aspiring players of deproteinized whey market. Manufacturers in the deproteinized whey market are vying to get certifications from prominent authorities, in a bid to attain long-term customer retention.

Market Outlook

The beneficial functional properties offered by deproteinized whey powder is a key driver for the market growth over the forecast period. Deproteinized whey is being increasingly used in the bakery industry due to its versatility and ability to enhance flavor, texture and shelf life of end products. Deproteinized whey powder can also be used in a wide range of bakery and confectionery products. Currently, deproteinized whey production in the dairy industry is dominated by North American and European companies and many major firms have preserved a large variety of starter cultures.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=652

Reasons for Covering this Title

A highly versatile product, Deproteinized whey improves flavor, color, and texture of the dairy solids. Deproteinized whey is free-flowing, soluble and incorporates very easily into food and beverage applications. Deproteinized Whey is produced from fresh sweet whey with controlled processing conditions. A considerable amount of protein is taken put from whey as result of which the finished dry product contains up to 60-85% lactose as a major ingredient. Deproteinized whey is manufactured from the basic sweet dairy by a process of ultra-Filtration. Deproteinized Whey consists of 4% protein, 70-85% lactose, 5% of maximum moisture has a moderate pH value of 6.0, 1% of fat, 9% ash. The expected shelf life of Deproteinized whey is 12 months.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=652

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of disruptions in the supply and manufacturing in the global food and beverage segment. This has created a lot of uncertainties in multiple different aspects. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

With the World Health Organization’s REPLACE initiative that aims to expunge trans fats from the global food chain by 2023, manufacturers have already started producing trans-fat-free food products; however, the main challenge is bringing F&B companies across the world up to speed with this initiative.

In 2021, health and wellness will be focused on maintaining a healthy body and mind by staying physically fit, eating a better diet and taking measures to improve emotional health. A new consideration for the food and beverage industry will be the need for safety, which will affect both how and where consumers shop.

Consumers will also be more cost-conscious because of economic uncertainty which will drive demand for value. However, there will still be space for premium products that provide exciting experiences to fill the void of other forms of entertainment that consumers are missing because of the pandemic, such as travel and eating at restaurants

Deproteinized Whey Market: Key Segments

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into 70%, 83% and 85% Deproteinized whey powder. 60% and 70% Deproteinized whey powders are preferred for use in the bakery industry and dietary supplements. Deproteinized whey is used in bakery products as the main constituent for the reduction of salt content and also due to its excellent sensory profile. The increasing demand for Deproteinized whey powder ingredient is closely tied to growing demand for the alternative for breast milk. Deproteinized whey is also currently used in many Infant foods by manufacturers. This segment is gaining significant popularity among consumers in the various region due to low mineral and ash content. Moreover being rich in whey proteins and lactose. 80% Deproteinized whey a widely consumed product type, due to which manufacturers developing and launching new and innovative products in this segment. Revenue from the related segment is expected to expand at a favorable CAGR of over the forecast period

Global Deproteinized Whey Concentrates Market: Segmentation

Analyzing the Deproteinized Whey market share on the basis of product on Lactose concentration, application and region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates